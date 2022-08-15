Trial of Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy on rape charges to begin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trial of Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy on rape charges to begin

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 2.47am
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy (David Rawcliffe/PA)
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy (David Rawcliffe/PA)

The trial of Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy will begin on Monday, with the footballer accused of eight counts of rape.

Mendy, 28, is also accused of one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault

He denies all charges.

Timothy Cray QC is expected to open the case for the prosecution before the jury at Chester Crown Court.

The names of Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker, Riyad Mahrez and John Stones, all either current or ex- Manchester City players, were read to jurors last week ahead of the trial, to ensure no jurors had any personal connection to anyone who could be referred to during the trial, or be called as a witness.

Eight men and six women were sworn in to serve on the jury, including two jurors who will be discharged after the opening of the case.

Mendy, a Premier League star and France international, is alleged to have committed the offences against seven young women between October 2018 and August last year.

He will stand trial alongside co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 40.

Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault relating to eight young women.

The alleged offences span July 2012 to August last year.

None of the women involved can be identified and reporting restrictions apply ahead of the trial.

Mendy has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52 million.

He was suspended by the club after being charged by police.

Both defendants are on bail and the trial is expected to last up to 15 weeks.

