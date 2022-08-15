What the papers say – August 15

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – August 15

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 6.13am
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

At the start of the working week the front pages carry Sir Keir Starmer’s £29 billion emergency plan to stop energy bills rising over winter and predicted disappointment for A-level pupils applying for university spots.

Metro and the Daily Mirror splash with the Labour leader’s promise to “freeze cruel bills now”, outlining his party’s “fully-funded” plan to combat the “national economic emergency” with an extension of the windfall levy on oil and gas companies.

The Times also leads with Sir Keir’s proposal, adding that “three in four Tory voters” are backing Labour’s energy plan.

According to the i, the Opposition’s pledge comes as the Tory candidates face growing pressure to propose reforms to energy price caps.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail report A-level pupils have been told by the higher education watchdog to be prepared for “disappointment” when results are announced this week, with predictions of a surge in applicants being rejected from their preferred universities after exam boards were ordered to crack down on spiralling grade inflation.

Overwhelmed food banks unable to cope with “unprecedented demand” are being forced to turn away families in need as more people fall into hardship caused by the cost-of-living crisis, The Independent writes.

The Guardian, meanwhile, reports Indonesian labourers who pick berries on a farm that supplies the UK’s biggest supermarkets say they have been “saddled with debts of up to £5,000 by unlicensed foreign brokers to work in Britain for a single season”.

US politicians are demanding more information about the potential threat to national security posed by Donald Trump’s hoarding of classified documents, says the Financial Times.

The Sun carries the forecasted rain after searing temperatures.

And the Daily Star declares Brits could be forced to leave windows “filthy for months” if drought conditions get any worse.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier