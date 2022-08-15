Modi vows to turn India into developed country in next 25 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Modi vows to turn India into developed country in next 25 years

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 7.33am
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the 17th-century Mughal-era Red Fort on Independence Day (Pankaj Nangia/AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to work with vigour to turn poverty-ridden India into a developed country in the next 25 years.

Wearing a flowing turban printed with small stripes of orange, white and green, Mr Modi addressed the country from New Delhi’s 17th-century Mughal-era Red Fort to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence from British rule.

He said the world’s view of India was changing and it was looking towards the country to help resolve global issues.

President Joe Biden said in a statement celebrating Indian Independence Day that the United States and India are indispensable partners, and their partnership is grounded in a shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation( Pankaj Nangia/AP)

Mr Biden said he was confident that “the two countries will continue to stand together to defend the rules-based order; foster greater peace, prosperity and security for our people; advance a free and open Indo-Pacific; and together address the challenges we face around the world.”

Mr Modi said India will be guided by the ideals of self-reliance and the spirit of international partnership to attain excellence in science and technology, set up industries, and attain food and energy security.

He said billions of dollars in investment were flowing into the country turning it into a manufacturing hub.

India’s efforts have already launched the country of 1.4 billion people into the ranks of leading countries in information technology, pharmacy, space science and civil nuclear energy.

Mr Modi said millions of people across the country were commemorating the 75th anniversary of independence by hoisting orange, white and green national flags at their homes and businesses for three days as part of a government campaign “of awakening the spirit of patriotism in every heart”.

India’s Parliament House, the presidential palace, national monuments and other government offices blaze with multi-coloured lighting.

Mr Modi said the journey of the past 75 years had seen ups and downs with India battling against all odds with resilience and perseverance. He asked people to remove any trace of a colonial mindset.

Mr Modi greets artists performing at the Red Fort (Pankaj Nangia/AP)

The main opposition Congress party accused the Modi government of leaving opposition parties out of celebrations.

“There were special functions in Parliament’s historic Central Hall to mark the 25th, 50th and 60th anniversary of India’s independence,” said Jairam Ramesh, an India National Congress party spokesperson.

“Sadly, nothing like that has been organised for the 75th anniversary, which has been reduced to an occasion to glorify the Sarvagyaani” using a term meaning “a person who knows all” in reference to Mr Modi.

In his 80-minute speech, Mr Modi made no reference to India’s tense ties with immediate neighbours Pakistan and China, nor any steps to improve relations.

He called for people’s unity to move forward but did not respond to experts and critics who say the country has been gradually departing from some commitments and argue the backsliding has accelerated since Mr Modi came to power in 2014.

They accuse his populist government of using unbridled political power to undermine democratic freedoms and preoccupying itself with pursuing a Hindu nationalist agenda.

Mr Modi pledged to fight corruption and nepotism in the country’s politics, which he said were acting as termites eating away the gains of development.

