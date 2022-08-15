Afghanistan marks one year since Taliban seizure as woes mount

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Afghanistan marks one year since Taliban seizure as woes mount

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 11.35am Updated: August 15 2022, 1.35pm
Taliban fighters celebrate one year since they seized Kabul, in front of the former US embassy (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)
Taliban fighters celebrate one year since they seized Kabul, in front of the former US embassy (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

The Taliban on Monday marked a year since they seized the Afghan capital of Kabul, a rapid takeover that triggered a hasty escape of the nation’s western-backed leaders, sent the economy into a tailspin and fundamentally transformed the country.

Bearded Taliban fighters, some hoisting rifles or the white banners of their movement, held small victory parades on foot, bicycles and motorcycles in the streets of the capital.

One small group marched past the former US embassy, chanting “Long live Islam” and “Death to America”.

A year after the dramatic day, much has changed in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan
Afghan boys during celebrations one year after the Taliban seized the Afghan capital, Kabul (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

The former insurgents struggle to govern and remain internationally isolated.

The economic downturn has driven millions more Afghans into poverty and even hunger, as the flow of foreign aid slowed to a trickle.

Meanwhile, hardliners appear to hold sway in the Taliban-led government, which imposed severe restrictions on access to education and jobs for girls and women, despite initial promises to the contrary.

A year on, teenage girls are still barred from school and women are required to cover themselves head to toe in public, with only the eyes showing.

Some are trying to find ways to keep education from stalling for a generation of young women, and underground schools in homes have sprung up.

Afghanistan
A Taliban fighter in front of the former US embassy in Kabul (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

A year ago, thousands of Afghans had rushed to Kabul International Airport to flee the Taliban amid the US military’s chaotic withdrawal from Kabul after 20 years of war the US’s longest conflict.

Some flights resumed relatively quickly. On Monday, a handful of commercial flights were scheduled to land and take off from a runway that last summer saw Afghan men clinging to the wheels of planes taking off, some falling to their death.

School playgrounds stood empty on Monday as the Taliban announced a public holiday to mark the day, which they refer to as The Proud Day of August 15 and the First Anniversary of the Return to Power.

“Reliance on God and the support of the people brought this great victory and freedom to the country,” wrote Abdul Wahid Rayan, the head of the Taliban-run Bakhtar News Agency.

“Today, August 15, marks the victory of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan against America and its allies’ occupation of Afghanistan.”

Afghanistan
Taliban fighters (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

During a gathering to mark the anniversary, the Taliban deputy prime minister, Abdul Salam Hanafi, offered congratulations to “the entire nation on the day of the conquest of Kabul, which was the beginning of the complete end of the occupation”.

In remarks broadcast live by state radio and TV, he boasted of what he described as “great achievements” under the Taliban, such as the alleged end of corruption, improved security and banned poppy cultivation.

On the eve of the anniversary, former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani defended what he said was a split-second decision to flee, saying he wanted to avoid the humiliation of surrender to the insurgents.

He told CNN that on the morning of August 15, 2021, with the Taliban at the gates of Kabul, he was the last one at the presidential palace after his guards had disappeared.

Afghanistan
A Taliban fighter mans his weapon (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

Tomas Niklasson, the EU’s special envoy to Afghanistan, said the bloc remains committed to the Afghan people and to “stability, prosperity and sustainable peace in Afghanistan and the region”.

“This will require an inclusive political process with full, equal and meaningful participation of all Afghan men and women and respect for human rights,” Niklasson wrote.

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said an international responsibility toward Afghanistan remains after the Nato withdrawal.

“A regime that tramples on human rights cannot under any circumstances be recognised,” she said in a statement.

“But we must not forget the people in Afghanistan, even a year after the Taliban takeover.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

