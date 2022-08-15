Employer of Giggs’ ex-girlfriend tried to block his ‘intense’ emails, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Employer of Giggs’ ex-girlfriend tried to block his ‘intense’ emails, court told

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 12.15pm Updated: August 15 2022, 2.05pm
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)
The employer of Ryan Giggs’ ex-girlfriend tried to block his “intense” emails because they were “interfering with her work”, a court has heard.

Elsa Roodt said that Q Communications had “no other option” than to try to block Giggs’ emails as his partner Kate Greville “couldn’t do her work”.

As the second week of the former Manchester United footballer’s trial got under way, Manchester Crown Court jurors heard evidence from Ms Roodt, who appeared on a video link from Dubai.

Ms Roodt said she started PR firm Q Communications in Dubai with Ms Greville’s university friend Katie Harvey in around 2010, and employed Ms Greville to help set up their Abu Dhabi office in 2016.

“At one stage, early on in her employment, we had to call our internet provider to block Ryan Giggs’ email,” she told the court.

“It was intense and Kate couldn’t do her work. It was interfering with her work and we had no other option than to try and block his email.”

Ms Roodt said that when she started working for the company Ms Greville was “very bubbly, very happy” but described a noticeable difference in her over time.

She told the court that at one point Ms Greville “started to be very distracted” and seemed “a lot more worried”, becoming preoccupied with answering her phone and “being available at all times”.

Ms Roodt was asked by prosecutor Peter Wright QC about seeing Ms Greville the day after an incident with Giggs at the Westin Hotel in 2017.

She said Ms Greville had bruises on her arm and “had been crying” and told her the pair had an argument in the hotel room.

“I asked her how she got the bruise and she said after the argument they had ended up having quite rough sex and the bruises were from that,” Ms Roodt said.

The witness also described seeing Ms Greville with bruises on her arm after an incident in February 2020.

Ms Roodt said: “She said Ryan had got physical with her the night before in the hotel room.”

The court heard Ms Greville is currently a managing partner in the UK branch of Ms Roodt’s business.

Giggs, 48, denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against Ms Greville, assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm, and the common assault of her younger sister.

