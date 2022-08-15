Two men accused of throwing disposable BBQ into woodland charged with arson By Press Association August 15 2022, 1.21pm Bawsey Country Park outside King’s Lynn in Norfolk (Alamy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two men have been charged with arson after it is claimed a disposable barbecue was thrown into Norfolk woodland. Aleksejs Sokolovs, 45, of Valentine Close, Boston, Lincolnshire, and Darius Lazausaks, 45, of Carlton Road, also in Boston, are accused of arson with intent to damage property. Members of the public put out the fire at Bawsey Country Park near King’s Lynn on Sunday and called emergency services at around 11.40am. The two men were detained by an off-duty police officer and taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning. They were released on bail after being charged and are due to appear at King’s Lynn Magistrates Court on Thursday September 15. The arrests came as firefighters across England were tackling blazes during one of the hottest weekends of the year so far. Crews urged the public to clear any rubbish and only barbecue in designated areas. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Younger people ‘watching seven times less traditional TV than older viewers’ EE unveils new monthly plans to ‘boost connectivity and support’ Police officers who damage public trust ‘must face tougher sanctions’ Infected blood scandal victims handed compensation after decades-long campaign Determination of infected blood campaigner orphaned at just nine Compensation payments to NI blood scandal victims should be made ‘at pace’ Torrential rain and thunderstorms forecast across England and Wales Madonna shares pictures of Sicilian getaway to mark 64th birthday Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal Das Boot filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen dies aged 81 More from The Courier Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0 Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…