Two men accused of throwing disposable BBQ into woodland charged with arson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Two men accused of throwing disposable BBQ into woodland charged with arson

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 1.21pm
Bawsey Country Park outside King’s Lynn in Norfolk (Alamy/PA)
Bawsey Country Park outside King’s Lynn in Norfolk (Alamy/PA)

Two men have been charged with arson after it is claimed a disposable barbecue was thrown into Norfolk woodland.

Aleksejs Sokolovs, 45, of Valentine Close, Boston, Lincolnshire, and Darius Lazausaks, 45, of Carlton Road, also in Boston, are accused of arson with intent to damage property.

Members of the public put out the fire at Bawsey Country Park near King’s Lynn on Sunday and called emergency services at around 11.40am.

The two men were detained by an off-duty police officer and taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

They were released on bail after being charged and are due to appear at King’s Lynn Magistrates Court on Thursday September 15.

The arrests came as firefighters across England were tackling blazes during one of the hottest weekends of the year so far.

Crews urged the public to clear any rubbish and only barbecue in designated areas.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Remote control for a television (PA)
Younger people ‘watching seven times less traditional TV than older viewers’
(Nick Ansell/PA)
EE unveils new monthly plans to ‘boost connectivity and support’
(PA)
Police officers who damage public trust ‘must face tougher sanctions’
Undated handout photo issued the Infected Blood Inquiry of a general view inside the room where the Infected Blood Inquiry will be held, at Fleetbank House in London. Issue date: Tuesday June 22, 2021.
Infected blood scandal victims handed compensation after decades-long campaign
Lauren Palmer, who gave evidence at the infected blood inquiry (Joe Gammie/PA)
Determination of infected blood campaigner orphaned at just nine
NI Health Minister Robin Swann (Liam McBurney/PA)
Compensation payments to NI blood scandal victims should be made ‘at pace’
(PA)
Torrential rain and thunderstorms forecast across England and Wales
Madonna shares pictures of Sicilian getaway to mark 64th birthday (Aurore Marechal/PA)
Madonna shares pictures of Sicilian getaway to mark 64th birthday
Ecuador defender Pervis Estupinan has joined Brighton on a five-contract (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal
Wolfgang Peterson (Alamy)
Das Boot filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen dies aged 81

More from The Courier

Key man: Levitt
Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet
0
5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader…
Fire crews attending to a fire in a building on Hill street, behind Kirkcaldy High street.
Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street
Police vehicles and an ambulance attending the incident near Forgandenny.
Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth
Flooding at Elliot Links last November.
12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way
0
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…