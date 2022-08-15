Death toll in Armenia fireworks depot blast reaches six By Press Association August 15 2022, 1.47pm Rescuers work at the site of the explosion (Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The death toll in an explosion at a fireworks storage depot in Armenia’s capital has risen to six, officials said on Monday, as rescuers combed through wreckage hunting for victims. A powerful blast tore through the depot at a popular market in Armenia’s capital Yerevan on Sunday, setting off a massive fire that sent a towering column of thick smoke over the city. Officials initially said two people were killed, but the death toll has climbed as rescuers search for victims amid slabs of concrete and twisted metal. Six people have been confirmed dead (Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure/AP) Another 18 people remain missing and at least 61 people were injured. The market, about a mile south of the city centre, is popular for its low prices and variety of goods. There was no word on what caused the fireworks to ignite, but officials ruled out a terror attack. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Younger people ‘watching seven times less traditional TV than older viewers’ EE unveils new monthly plans to ‘boost connectivity and support’ Police officers who damage public trust ‘must face tougher sanctions’ Infected blood scandal victims handed compensation after decades-long campaign Determination of infected blood campaigner orphaned at just nine Compensation payments to NI blood scandal victims should be made ‘at pace’ Torrential rain and thunderstorms forecast across England and Wales Madonna shares pictures of Sicilian getaway to mark 64th birthday Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal Das Boot filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen dies aged 81 More from The Courier Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0 Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…