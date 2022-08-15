Commonwealth Games equipment to be given to community groups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Commonwealth Games equipment to be given to community groups

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 2.41pm Updated: August 15 2022, 3.01pm
Northern Ireland’s Michaela Walsh and Nigeria’s Elizabeth Oshoba in action (Peter Byrne/PA)
Northern Ireland’s Michaela Walsh and Nigeria’s Elizabeth Oshoba in action (Peter Byrne/PA)

Schools, community sports and voluntary groups could benefit from a Birmingham Commonwealth Games “legacy” giveaway of equipment left over from the competition.

More than 16,000 items used at the 11-day event are up for grabs, including wrestling mats, medicine balls, weight-lifting bars and kettlebells.

Ministers have said charities and voluntary groups could end up taking away “a piece of Commonwealth Games history” to benefit their communities.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Five
Basketballs are among the equipment being given away (Isaac Parkin/PA)

The Games’ organisers, Sport England and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), are behind the move, with groups able to view and bid for the equipment lots on a website.

Among the kit are bikes, martial arts mats, weights, T20 cricket equipment, basketballs, boxing gloves and weights, as well as cones and bibs.

Groups must put in their applications by September 19.

Tim Hollingsworth, Sport England chief executive, said while the Games were “one to remember” it was “vital sport and activity in our communities does not stop”.

“It is a wonderful part of the Games’ immediate legacy that kit and equipment that has been part of iconic moments – like England women’s historic first hockey gold – can now go to local groups to support them in their ambition to benefit from playing sport and being active,” he said.

“This was always a key goal – to build a legacy in the community of new opportunities previously not open or easily available to those that want it the most.”

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Ten
The England women’s hockey team celebrate after winning their gold medal match against Australia (Joe Giddens/PA)

Nigel Huddleston, Commonwealth Games minister, said: “It’s fantastic to think the equipment used to set personal bests and Commonwealth Games records will soon be used in community centres and schools across the West Midlands.

“I would encourage all eligible organisations to apply – you could take a piece of Commonwealth Games history home with you, and inspire your community to fall in love with a new sport.”

Other equipment, including the Games’ boxing ring and judo mats, are being distributed among national sports bodies.

Bids are open for groups based in Birmingham, the Black Country, Coventry, Solihull, Warwickshire, Staffordshire, Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

Councils, individuals and commercial groups cannot apply.

