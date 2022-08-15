Boy who died after going into sea was aged 13 By Press Association August 15 2022, 4.43pm (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A boy who died after going into the sea at a popular seaside town over the weekend was 13 years old, police have said. The body of the teenager, who went into the sea off Skegness, was recovered at about 11.30pm on Saturday after a police and coastguard search lasting more than five hours. Lincolnshire Police said the boy was from Hereford in the West Midlands. Emergency services were alerted to a child in the water at about 6.15pm. Superintendent Lee Pache, from Lincolnshire Police, said: “This is a very sad and tragic incident and our thoughts are with the boy’s family and friends. “We received a high volume of calls for missing people on the coast on Saturday. “At one point, within two hours, we received 10 calls. “All of those who were reported missing, other than the child who sadly died, were located safe and well.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Younger people ‘watching seven times less traditional TV than older viewers’ EE unveils new monthly plans to ‘boost connectivity and support’ Police officers who damage public trust ‘must face tougher sanctions’ Infected blood scandal victims handed compensation after decades-long campaign Determination of infected blood campaigner orphaned at just nine Compensation payments to NI blood scandal victims should be made ‘at pace’ Torrential rain and thunderstorms forecast across England and Wales Madonna shares pictures of Sicilian getaway to mark 64th birthday Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal Das Boot filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen dies aged 81 More from The Courier Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0 Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…