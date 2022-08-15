Johnny Depp to direct first feature film in 25 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Johnny Depp to direct first feature film in 25 years

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 4.57pm
Johnny Depp (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Johnny Depp (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Johnny Depp is set to direct his first feature film in 25 years with Modi, about the Italian painter and sculpture Amedeo Modigliani.

The 59-year-old, who recently concluded his multi-million dollar defamation case against his former partner Amber Heard, will co-produce alongside Hollywood great Al Pacino and Barry Navidi.

Based on the play Modigliani by Dennis McIntyre and adapted for screen by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski, Modi will tell the story of the artist’s time in Paris in 1916.

ART Sale
Portrait de Jeanne Hebuterne by Amedeo Modigliani, 1919 (Fiona Hanson/PA)

It will offer a snapshot of a “turbulent and eventful” 48 hours during which, having long considered himself a critical and commercial failure, he solidifies himself as a creative force.

The project aims to start production in spring 2023 in Europe.

Depp said: “The saga of Mr Modigliani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honoured, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen.

“It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph – a universally human story all viewers can identify with.”

Modi will be his second feature directorial credit after 1997’s The Brave, in which he starred alongside Marlon Brando.

It comes a week after Depp confirmed his first starring role since claiming victory in his now infamous legal battle with Heard in Fairfax County, Virginia, earlier this year.

He will appear in the film Jeanne Du Barry, produced by French company Why Not Productions.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Al Pacino (Matt Crossick/PA)

Mr Depp sued his former partner over a 2018 article she wrote for The Washington Post about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse, which his lawyers said falsely accused him of being an abuser.

Pacino, whose numerous credits include The Godfather, Scarface and Donnie Brasco, has previously worked with veteran producer Navidi on various projects, including The Merchant Of Venice (2004), Wilde Salome (2011), and Salome (2013).

Modigliani, who worked mainly in France, is known for his portraits and nudes featuring elongated faces and bodies.

Although not well received during his lifetime, his works have since become highly sought after.

He died of tubercular meningitis in 1920 aged 35 in Paris.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Remote control for a television (PA)
Younger people ‘watching seven times less traditional TV than older viewers’
Handout photo supplied by Harpo Productions showing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their interview with Oprah Winfrey which was broadcast in the US on March 7 (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions/PA)
Oprah interview with Meghan and Harry was most watched NI TV show of 2021
Madonna shares pictures of Sicilian getaway to mark 64th birthday (Aurore Marechal/PA)
Madonna shares pictures of Sicilian getaway to mark 64th birthday
Wolfgang Peterson (Alamy)
Das Boot filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen dies aged 81
Leigh-Anne Pinnock has celebrated her twins’ first birthday (Ian West/PA)
Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock celebrates her twins’ first birthday
Boris Johnson (Peter Byrne/PA)
Have I Got News For You to mark Boris Johnson’s departure as Prime Minister
Project Worker Nadege in the Campy Growers garden.
How you can get involved with Dundee's Campy Growers - and get some free…
0
Florence Pugh (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Florence Pugh confirms she and Zach Braff split earlier this year
University Challenge’s host Jeremy Paxman with the 2013 University Of Manchester team (BBC/PA)
University Challenge: Seven memorable moments from over the years
Jeremy Paxman has announced he is stepping down as host of University Challenge after 28 years (BBC/Granada Media/PA)
Who’s in the running to replace Jeremy Paxman as host of University Challenge?

More from The Courier

Key man: Levitt
Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet
0
5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader…
Fire crews attending to a fire in a building on Hill street, behind Kirkcaldy High street.
Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street
Police vehicles and an ambulance attending the incident near Forgandenny.
Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth
Flooding at Elliot Links last November.
12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way
0
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…