Vara offers to meet Noah Donohoe’s mother over withholding of information

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Vara offers to meet Noah Donohoe’s mother over withholding of information

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 5.21pm
Noah Donohoe (Family Handout/PA)
Noah Donohoe (Family Handout/PA)

Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara has offered to meet the mother of Noah Donohoe to explain his decision to approve a police application to withhold some information from an inquest into the death of the schoolboy.

Mr Vara stressed that the ultimate decision on the redaction of police files rested with the coroner and said claims that hundreds of pages would be redacted were “complete nonsense”.

Noah, a pupil at St Malachy’s College in Belfast, was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after he went missing.

His mother, Fiona Donohoe, hopes to find answers to some of the questions surrounding Noah’s death through the inquest process, and has called for police files relating to the investigation to be released in full.

A public interest immunity (PII) certificate has been signed by Mr Vara following an application by the PSNI.

Coroner Joe McCrisken will make a final decision on the PII application ahead of Noah’s inquest, scheduled for November 28.

On Saturday thousands of people protested in the centre of Belfast over the PPI application.

Noah Donohoe death
Fiona Donohoe (left) – the mother of Noah Donohoe (Rebecca Black/PA)

Speaking in Co Down, Mr Vara was asked about anger over his decision to sign the certificate.

He said: “First of all, can I express my prayers and thoughts for Noah’s family and friends in this very tragic and sad case.

“I think the whole community, our hearts must go out to the family at this difficult occurrence and this difficult time.

“What I would say is that as far as signing the certificate is concerned, I did it after very, very careful consideration.

Shailesh Vara
Shailesh Vara (Brian Lawless/PA)

“I looked at the files in detail and I can give an absolute assurance that… the redactions… are nowhere near the assertion made that there are hundreds and hundreds of pages redacted, that is complete nonsense.

“Let me make it absolutely clear that notwithstanding the redactions, there is nothing that would impact on the substance of the case concerning the sad passing of Noah.

“And of course the ultimate decision rests with the coroner who is an independent judicial officer and he will of course have the final say.

“I am more than happy to meet with Noah’s family.

Noah Donohoe protest
Protesters outside Belfast City Hall on Saturday (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

“If they wish to meet me then certainly I would be delighted to do so and very happy to try and explain to Noah’s mother where I am coming from.”

The law firm representing the Donohoe family last week expressed “grave concerns” over Mr Vara’s actions, claiming the move appeared to “exacerbate rather than allay deeply held concerns”.

Northern Ireland first minister designate and Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill said Mr Vara’s decision was “totally unacceptable”, and added that the use of a PII in Noah’s case was “wholly inappropriate”.

Protesters carried signs and banners calling for “Justice for Noah” and chanted “No PII” and “Tell the truth” during the event at Belfast City Hall on Saturday.

Some wore blue-and-white striped jerseys with the number 14 on the back, Noah’s age when he died.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Remote control for a television (PA)
Younger people ‘watching seven times less traditional TV than older viewers’
(Nick Ansell/PA)
EE unveils new monthly plans to ‘boost connectivity and support’
(PA)
Police officers who damage public trust ‘must face tougher sanctions’
Undated handout photo issued the Infected Blood Inquiry of a general view inside the room where the Infected Blood Inquiry will be held, at Fleetbank House in London. Issue date: Tuesday June 22, 2021.
Infected blood scandal victims handed compensation after decades-long campaign
Lauren Palmer, who gave evidence at the infected blood inquiry (Joe Gammie/PA)
Determination of infected blood campaigner orphaned at just nine
NI Health Minister Robin Swann (Liam McBurney/PA)
Compensation payments to NI blood scandal victims should be made ‘at pace’
(PA)
Torrential rain and thunderstorms forecast across England and Wales
Madonna shares pictures of Sicilian getaway to mark 64th birthday (Aurore Marechal/PA)
Madonna shares pictures of Sicilian getaway to mark 64th birthday
Ecuador defender Pervis Estupinan has joined Brighton on a five-contract (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal
Wolfgang Peterson (Alamy)
Das Boot filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen dies aged 81

More from The Courier

Key man: Levitt
Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet
0
5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader…
Fire crews attending to a fire in a building on Hill street, behind Kirkcaldy High street.
Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street
Police vehicles and an ambulance attending the incident near Forgandenny.
Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth
Flooding at Elliot Links last November.
12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way
0
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…