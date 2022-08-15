Former school teacher who confessed to child sex offences jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former school teacher who confessed to child sex offences jailed

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 5.27pm
Peter Jenkins admitted 15 charges at Warwick Crown Court (West Midlands Police/PA)
Peter Jenkins admitted 15 charges at Warwick Crown Court (West Midlands Police/PA)

An ex-school teacher who confessed to sexually abusing young girls over a period of two decades has been jailed for 13 years.

Peter Jenkins – also known as Peter Greenham – admitted to historical assaults on young girls, which dated back to the 1980s, West Midlands Police said.

The force was contacted in 2020 by a solicitor who said Jenkins, now 53, from Solihull, wanted to confess.

After questioning Jenkins, detectives traced his four victims – all of whom were groomed and abused.

Detective Constable Gemma Rowan said the victims, now all adults, were treated with sensitivity as they had to be contacted “out of the blue”.

“We felt it was important that the women who had been subjected to Jenkins’ abuse were given the opportunity to come forward and talk about their experiences,” she added.

“It is testimony to the strength and power of these women that they supported this successful prosecution and have now been able to see Jenkins locked up for many years.”

One of Jenkins’ victims he befriended while he was still studying at university while another he abused after becoming a school teacher.

After marrying, Jenkins – who ran a church holiday club with his wife – then groomed another victim.

All of those involved were targeted “at a time in their lives where personal circumstances made them vulnerable”, said Ms Rowan.

“He used his position of power and trust to abuse them.”

She said the effects of abuse had “long-lasting and scarring effects” which were hugely traumatic, adding police worked with specialist agencies who could properly support victims of sexual abuse.

Jenkins admitted 15 charges at Warwick Crown Court in July, including rape, indecent assault, sexual assault, unlawful sexual intercourse and inciting a girl to commit an act of gross indecency.

He was jailed on August 12 and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life.

