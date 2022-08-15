Man fined for racially abusing England players after Euro 2020 loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Man fined for racially abusing England players after Euro 2020 loss

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 5.53pm
Marcus Rashford was among those racially abused (Ian Walton/PA)
Marcus Rashford was among those racially abused (Ian Walton/PA)

A man has been fined and given a suspended prison sentence after sending a “hateful and racist” post aimed at the black footballers who missed penalties in England’s Euro 2020 final defeat.

Hugh Laidlaw, 50, posted an offensive image and comments soon after the July 2021 shootout on the Metal Detecting UK Facebook page but other online users were so offended that they alerted police, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Laidlaw, of Reading, Berkshire, then told police that he had accidentally shared what he thought at the time was a funny post after having a few drinks.

He then tried to pretend that his account had been hacked to distance himself from the post.

Laidlaw was given a suspended eight-week prison sentence after being found guilty of sending by a public communication network an offensive message at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He was also ordered to pay a £1,000, fine, costs of £775 and a surcharge of £128.

England drew 1-1 in the Euro 2020 final with Italy but lost 3-2 on penalties after Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed the crucial spot-kicks in the shootout.

After Monday’s hearing, senior crown prosecutor Benjamin May said: “Hugh Laidlaw’s hateful and racist post was a direct attack on England’s players and those who it was shared with were left disgusted and upset.

“Racist abuse won’t be tolerated and, as this case has shown, where offensive content is reported to the police and our legal tests are met, we can successfully bring offenders to justice.”

CPS sports lead prosecutor Douglas Mackay said: “Over recent years and months, hate crimes relating to sporting events have been on the rise.

“At the CPS, we play a crucial role in tackling these crimes and making our national sport inclusive and safe to watch. There is no place for hate in football and hate crimes such as this have a significant impact on victims.”

The CPS said it is working with the police, clubs and organisations including the Premier League, the English Football League and the Football Association to help them understand what sort of evidence is needed to support potential charges and protect players when allegations of an offence are made.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Remote control for a television (PA)
Younger people ‘watching seven times less traditional TV than older viewers’
(Nick Ansell/PA)
EE unveils new monthly plans to ‘boost connectivity and support’
(PA)
Police officers who damage public trust ‘must face tougher sanctions’
Undated handout photo issued the Infected Blood Inquiry of a general view inside the room where the Infected Blood Inquiry will be held, at Fleetbank House in London. Issue date: Tuesday June 22, 2021.
Infected blood scandal victims handed compensation after decades-long campaign
Lauren Palmer, who gave evidence at the infected blood inquiry (Joe Gammie/PA)
Determination of infected blood campaigner orphaned at just nine
NI Health Minister Robin Swann (Liam McBurney/PA)
Compensation payments to NI blood scandal victims should be made ‘at pace’
(PA)
Torrential rain and thunderstorms forecast across England and Wales
Madonna shares pictures of Sicilian getaway to mark 64th birthday (Aurore Marechal/PA)
Madonna shares pictures of Sicilian getaway to mark 64th birthday
Ecuador defender Pervis Estupinan has joined Brighton on a five-contract (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal
Wolfgang Peterson (Alamy)
Das Boot filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen dies aged 81

More from The Courier

Key man: Levitt
Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet
0
5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader…
Fire crews attending to a fire in a building on Hill street, behind Kirkcaldy High street.
Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street
Police vehicles and an ambulance attending the incident near Forgandenny.
Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth
Flooding at Elliot Links last November.
12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way
0
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…