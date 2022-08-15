Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte charged by FA following touchline fracas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte charged by FA following touchline fracas

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 6.39pm
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have both been charged by the Football Association following their spats during Chelsea’s draw with Tottenham. (Ian Walton/AP)
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have both been charged by the Football Association following their spats during Chelsea's draw with Tottenham. (Ian Walton/AP)

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte have been charged by the Football Association following their touchline fracas during Sunday’s Premier League draw.

The pair clashed twice at Stamford Bridge, causing two melees as tempers flared during a fiery London derby which saw Spurs snatch a 2-2 draw with a last-gasp Harry Kane goal.

Both managers were booked for the first bust-up, then sent off at full-time when a niggly handshake sparked further ugly scenes.

Antonio Conte File Photo
Antonio Conte, pictured, had several bust-ups with Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea on Sunday (Steve Welsh/PA)

The FA confirmed on Monday evening that Tuchel and Conte now had a charge to answer.

“Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have both been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3, following the Premier League fixture between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday 14 August 2022,” the FA’s statement read.

“It is alleged that the behaviour of both managers was improper following the end of the fixture. Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have until Thursday 18 August 2022 to provide their respective responses.”

The PA news agency understands Tuchel could yet face further charges with the FA set to investigate the German’s post-match comments as he claimed “maybe it would be better” for Anthony Taylor not to referee Chelsea again, with the Blues boss incensed that both of Spurs’ goals stood.

Kalidou Koulibaly volleyed home Marc Cucurella’s corner, before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg hit back for Spurs.

Reece James fired home to put Chelsea back in front in the closing stages, only for Kane to nod home in the sixth minute of second-half added time.

Tuchel lamented both Spurs’ goals being allowed to stand, claiming Richarlison was offside for Hojbjerg’s effort.

The Blues were then left furious that Cristian Romero was not punished for pulling Cucurella’s hair, with a VAR check ruling out a red card but then not imposing any sanction.

More than 90,000 people have signed an online petition demanding Taylor be blocked from refereeing Chelsea again.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Tempers flare at Stamford Bridge as Antonio Conte, pictured, is held back after being sent off (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea supporters have long claimed an agenda from Taylor against them, and Tuchel did not dampen those flames when speaking after Sunday’s tetchy but compelling draw.

Asked if he thinks Taylor should not referee Chelsea again, Tuchel replied on Sunday: “Maybe it would be better, maybe it would be better.

“But honestly we also have VAR to help make the right decisions.

“Since when can players have their hair pulled, since when is that? And if he does not see it, I don’t blame him – I didn’t see it.

“But we have people at VAR who check this, and then you see it. And then what? And how can this not be a free-kick, and then a red card? How?

“This does not even have to do with the referee in this case. If he does not see something that’s why we have people to check if this is a decisive error or not.”

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Anthony Taylor, centre, endured a testing time in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

When asked again about Chelsea supporters’ concerns about Taylor’s officiating, Tuchel continued: “I don’t think that just some of the fans think that: I can assure you that the whole dressing room of us, every person thinks that.

“Not only the fans. You know the players, they know what’s going on when they are on the pitch. They know it.”

Asked if the players are worried when Taylor is in charge, Tuchel added: “Yeah, of course.”

And when it was put to him that he will most likely face a touchline ban for next weekend’s Premier League trip to Leeds, Tuchel said: “So, good! I cannot coach but the referee can whistle the next game.”

