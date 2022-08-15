Justice officials seek to improve safeguards for women in refuges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Justice officials seek to improve safeguards for women in refuges

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 6.45pm
A High Court judge was told that abuse victims living in women’s refuges were at risk of having addresses disclosed (Anthony Devlin/PA)
A High Court judge was told that abuse victims living in women’s refuges were at risk of having addresses disclosed (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Ministry of Justice officials are working with judges in an attempt to build on safeguards for women in refuges and “overhauling” how family courts protect domestic abuse victims, a spokeswoman says.

The ministry issued a statement after a High Court judge was told that abuse victims living in women’s refuges were at risk of having addresses disclosed if they become involved in family court litigation.

An organisation running a number of refuges has told Mrs Justice Knowles, who is based in the Family Division of the High Court in London, that victims’ addresses can be inadvertently revealed when court orders are served.

The organisation says the problem is a matter of public importance and wants a judge to outline the “difficult and complex” issues involved in a public ruling.

Mrs Justice Knowles has considered submissions as part of a case of a woman living in a refuge and involved in litigation centred on a child – and overseen a preliminary private hearing.

The judge gave reporters permission to report some details of the case but said coverage must not reveal anything that may disclose the identity of the woman or child involved in the case.

“Protecting victims is our number one priority and (we) are working with the judiciary to see how we can build on existing safeguards for those in refuges, including procedures to keep locations confidential,” said  a Ministry of Justice spokeswoman.

“This Government is doing more than ever to support victims – increasing funding for victim support to £460 million over the next three years, implementing the Domestic Abuse Act and overhauling how the family courts protect domestic abuse victims.”

