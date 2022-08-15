Thunderstorms cause floods across Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Thunderstorms cause floods across Ireland

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 8.15pm Updated: August 15 2022, 9.47pm
Localised flooding in Tullow, Co Carlow (Niall Carson/PA)
Localised flooding in Tullow, Co Carlow (Niall Carson/PA)

Heavy downpours and flooding have hit parts of the island of Ireland as thunderstorms marked the end of the heatwave.

Met Eireann extended a status orange thunderstorm weather warning to 10pm on Monday night for Munster as well as counties Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Kildare, Wicklow and Dublin.

“Heavy downpours of rain and hail will occur in places,” the meteorological service said.

“Flooding where heavy downpours occur.”

In Carlow there were flash floods in Tullow town on Monday night.

Motorists were asked to avoid the town after a number of roads were closed, including Castledermot Road and the R725 between Applegreen and the Tullow Bridge.

In Wexford, there was severe flooding in New Ross town on Monday afternoon and evening following heavy rainfall. People were urged to avoid the quays and drive in other areas with extreme care.

Wexford County Council said there would be interruption to water supplies until at least 10am on Tuesday in the areas of Kilmore, Duncormick, Rathangan, Killag, Wellington Bridge and Bannow.

The forecaster added not all areas would be affected due to the “sporadic nature” of thunderstorm activity.

A small craft warning from Roches Point to Slyne Head to Malin Head was also in place on Monday with northerly winds expected to reach force 6 or higher. It was due to end at just after midnight.

The downpours came after the heatwave ended on Sunday night with thunder, lightning and flash flooding in many places.

Met Eireann said temperatures for the rest of the week will be generally in the mid to high teens. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be “fresh days with plenty of dry weather and a few light showers”, the forecaster added.

It is set to become milder on Thursday with some rain at times, while Friday is expected to bring a mix of shower and sunny spells.

In Northern Ireland, thunderstorms on Sunday that caused the Met Office to issue an amber weather alert warning of hail, lightning and potential flooding came to an end on Sunday night.

On Monday evening it forecast some heavy showers at first across Antrim and Down. Otherwise the Met Office said it would be a “cloudy evening and night with some patchy mainly light rain”.

Tuesday was expected to be “rather cloudy with some patchy light rain” that would gradually clear. The forecast for Wednesday was due to be mainly dry with prolonged bright and sunny period.

