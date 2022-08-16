Release date for 10th instalment in Saw franchise announced By Press Association August 16 2022, 7.13am A title for the film is yet to be confirmed (Alamy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have announced a release date for the 10th instalment in the Saw franchise. The horror film series, known for its gore and psychological games, will return on October 27 2023. i repeat: this is not a trap! https://t.co/8PwjxDzZkk— Lionsgate (@Lionsgate) August 15, 2022 A title is yet to be confirmed but director Kevin Greutert is reported to be returning to the franchise. The original Saw movie was released in 2004 and follows the twisted games of the villain Jigsaw, who pits unsuspecting victims against each other. The franchise has spanned nine films to date, including the 2021 Spiral, starring Chris Rock. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Lifestyle Jeremy Paxman stepping down as University Challenge host after 28 years Coronation Street star and comedian Duggie Brown dies aged 82 Fans speculate after Zayn Malik sings another One Direction tune Deborah James’ mother: ‘How can you not love what she did in that eight… Viola Davis is the latest star to join the cast of the Hunger Games… Family of Nipsey Hussle remember rapper at posthumous Walk Of Fame ceremony Ezra Miller reportedly begins treatment for ‘complex mental health issues’ Story behind new She-Hulk series is ‘prescient and universal’ says star Jameela Jamil has gone ‘from Hollyoaks to Hollywood’ as she joins Marvel The Academy to apologise to Native American actress Sacheen Littlefeather More from The Courier STEVEN LAWTHER: Words matter in women's football and Graeme Souness' 'man's game' comment isn't… 0 Five Royal Mail vans vandalised at Perth delivery office 0 JIM SPENCE: Jerry Sadowitz's freedom of speech is under attack and so is yours… 0 Tayside 'period dignity' officer should have been a woman, says SNP's Ian Blackford Passing of former Dundee United director Bruce Robertson marks end of an era at… 0 Diabetic dad led police on low-speed chase near Perth after blood-sugar levels dropped