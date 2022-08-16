South Korea and the US to begin expanded military drills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

South Korea and the US to begin expanded military drills

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 7.39am Updated: August 16 2022, 8.45am
The United States and South Korea will begin their biggest combined military training in years (South Korea Defence Ministry/AP/PA)
The United States and South Korea will begin their biggest combined military training in years (South Korea Defence Ministry/AP/PA)

The United States and South Korea are preparing to begin their biggest combined military training in years after North Korea ramped up weapons tests and threats of nuclear conflict against Seoul and Washington.

The allies’ summertime drills will take place from August 22 to September 1 in South Korea under the name Ulchi Freedom Shield.

They will include field exercises involving aircraft, warships, tanks and potentially tens of thousands of troops.

The drills underscore Washington and Seoul’s commitment to restore large-scale training after they cancelled some of their regular drills and downsized others to computer simulations in recent years to create space for diplomacy with Pyongyang and because of Covid-19 concerns.

The US Department of Defence also said the US, South Korean and Japanese navies took part in missile warning and ballistic missile search and tracking exercises off the coast of Hawaii from August 8 to 14, which it said was aimed at furthering trilateral cooperation in face of North Korean challenges.

While the United States and South Korea describe their exercises as defensive, Ulchi Freedom Shield is expected to draw an angry reaction from North Korea, which describes all allied trainings as invasion rehearsals and has used them to justify its nuclear weapons and missiles development.

Before they were downsized, the US and South Korea held major joint exercises every spring and summer in South Korea. The spring ones had been highlighted by live-fire drills involving a broad range of land, air and sea assets and usually involved around 10,000 American and 200,000 Korean troops.

South Korea Asia Pelosi
Protesters wearing masks of US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stage a rally to oppose planned joint military exercises (Ahn Young-joon/AP/PA)

Officials at Seoul’s Defence Ministry and its Joint Chiefs of Staff did not comment on the number of US and South Korean troops that would be participating in Ulchi Freedom Guardian Shield.

The allies will train for drone attacks and other new warfare developments shown during Russia’s war on Ukraine and practice joint military-civilian responses to attacks on seaports, airports and major industrial facilities.

“The biggest meaning of (Ulchi Freedom Shield) is that it normalises the South Korea-US combined exercises and field training, (contributing) to the rebuilding of the South Korea-US alliance and the combined defence posture,” said Moon Hong-sik, from the South Korea Defence Ministry.

Some experts say North Korea may use the drills as an excuse to stir up tensions.

The North has already warned of a “deadly” retaliation against South Korea over its Covid-19 outbreak it claims was caused by anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets and other objects flown across the border by balloons launched by southern activists.

South Korea and US officials say North Korea is also gearing up for its first nuclear test since September 2017, when it claimed to have developed a thermonuclear warhead to fit on its intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
US first lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19
Police are appealing for information (PA)
Woman arrested after 58-year-old fatally stabbed in west London
Freya the walrus (Tor Erik Schroder/NTB Scanpix/AP)
Campaign under way in Norway to erect statue of euthanised walrus
General view of the High Court on the Strand, London (PA)
Daughter of Syrian refugees at centre of life-support treatment fight
A young boy with an umbrella walking through puddles on Bankside in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Roads flooded in South West as heavy rain and thunderstorms hit parts of UK
Stuntman Gary Connery, who parachuted into the London 2012 opening ceremony dressed as the Queen, has been jailed for pushing his partner down stairs (Geoff Caddick/PA)
London 2012 ‘Queen’ stuntman jailed for pushing partner down stairs
Sex offender Gavin Wright has been jailed (PA)
Child sex victim speaks out as her abuser is jailed for seven years
The group demanded payment to prevent the release of internal documents (PA)
Staffordshire water company confirms cyber attack
The pig was found by Norfolk PCs Joe Pike and Richard Bladon (Norfolk Police/PA)
Pig apprehended after ‘munching through gardens’
Billy McCullagh was killed by gang rivals in north-west London in July 16 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
‘Billy the Kid’ murder probe goes on despite landmark homeside homicide verdicts

More from The Courier

Sky commentator and ex Liverpool Footballer Graeme Souness. Photo: Andy Hooper/Daily Mail.
STEVEN LAWTHER: Words matter in women's football and Graeme Souness' 'man's game' comment isn't…
0
The Royal Mail delivery office on Breadalbane Terrace, Perth. Image: Google.
Five Royal Mail vans vandalised at Perth delivery office
0
JK Rowling Jerry Sadowitz and Salman Rushdie have all found themselves on the freedom of speech frontline.
JIM SPENCE: Jerry Sadowitz's freedom of speech is under attack and so is yours…
0
Ian Blackford and Jason Grant.
Tayside 'period dignity' officer should have been a woman, says SNP's Ian Blackford
Tributes: Bruce Robertson passed away on July 25, aged 84
Passing of former Dundee United director Bruce Robertson marks end of an era at…
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous Driver Picture shows; David Skene. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 15/08/2022
Diabetic dad led police on low-speed chase near Perth after blood-sugar levels dropped