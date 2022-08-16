20 dead as bus rams into oil tanker in Pakistan By Press Association August 16 2022, 8.15am Police officers and workers remove the wreckage of a bus that collided with an oil tanker along a highway in Uch Sharif near Multan, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 (AP/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A passenger bus has crashed into an oil tanker on a highway in eastern Pakistan, bursting into flames and killing at least 20 people. Police said the accident happened near the town of Jalalpur Peerwala in Punjab province early on Tuesday morning. The bus was travelling from the eastern city of Lahore to the southern port city of Karachi. The driver, who was also killed, slammed into the back of the tanker, according to local officials. The injured were taken to hospital and at least six passengers were reported to be in a critical condition. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif offered his condolences in a statement. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World US first lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19 Woman arrested after 58-year-old fatally stabbed in west London Campaign under way in Norway to erect statue of euthanised walrus Daughter of Syrian refugees at centre of life-support treatment fight Roads flooded in South West as heavy rain and thunderstorms hit parts of UK London 2012 ‘Queen’ stuntman jailed for pushing partner down stairs Child sex victim speaks out as her abuser is jailed for seven years Staffordshire water company confirms cyber attack Pig apprehended after ‘munching through gardens’ ‘Billy the Kid’ murder probe goes on despite landmark homeside homicide verdicts More from The Courier STEVEN LAWTHER: Words matter in women's football and Graeme Souness' 'man's game' comment isn't… 0 Five Royal Mail vans vandalised at Perth delivery office 0 JIM SPENCE: Jerry Sadowitz's freedom of speech is under attack and so is yours… 0 Tayside 'period dignity' officer should have been a woman, says SNP's Ian Blackford Passing of former Dundee United director Bruce Robertson marks end of an era at… 0 Diabetic dad led police on low-speed chase near Perth after blood-sugar levels dropped