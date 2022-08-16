Body of girl, 14, recovered from water after ‘devastating’ incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Body of girl, 14, recovered from water after ‘devastating’ incident

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 9.49am
The body of a teenage girl has been recovered from water in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester (Dave Thompson/PA)
The body of a teenage girl has been recovered from water in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester (Dave Thompson/PA)

The body of a 14-year-old girl has been recovered from water in Greater Manchester after a “devastating” incident, prompting police to urge people to keep safe while enjoying the warm weather.

Emergency services were called to reports of a person getting into difficulty in the water near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge, Tameside, shortly before 6.30pm on Monday.

On Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) announced that her body had been recovered overnight.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

The teenager has been formally identified and her family are being supported by specially trained officers, GMP said.

Inquiries are continuing but officers from Tameside CID said that at this stage they are confident there are no suspicious circumstances, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Detective Inspector Steven Horton said: “Yesterday evening’s events are nothing short of devastating and my thoughts are with the friends and family of the young girl who lost her life in such awful circumstances.

“We are doing all we can to support the girl’s family at this incredibly difficult time, and we are focused on ensuring they get the answers they deserve as to how this tragedy occurred.

“From our inquiries so far, we are confident that there are no suspicious circumstances and that this is such a sad reminder of the dangers of entering open water, whatever the weather.

“We remind the public to avoid being tempted to cool off in reservoirs, rivers, canals or ponds.

“We all want to enjoy the warm weather – please make sure you do so in a safe way. Think of your family, look out for your friends.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
US first lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19
Police are appealing for information (PA)
Woman arrested after 58-year-old fatally stabbed in west London
Freya the walrus (Tor Erik Schroder/NTB Scanpix/AP)
Campaign under way in Norway to erect statue of euthanised walrus
General view of the High Court on the Strand, London (PA)
Daughter of Syrian refugees at centre of life-support treatment fight
A young boy with an umbrella walking through puddles on Bankside in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Roads flooded in South West as heavy rain and thunderstorms hit parts of UK
Stuntman Gary Connery, who parachuted into the London 2012 opening ceremony dressed as the Queen, has been jailed for pushing his partner down stairs (Geoff Caddick/PA)
London 2012 ‘Queen’ stuntman jailed for pushing partner down stairs
Sex offender Gavin Wright has been jailed (PA)
Child sex victim speaks out as her abuser is jailed for seven years
The group demanded payment to prevent the release of internal documents (PA)
Staffordshire water company confirms cyber attack
The pig was found by Norfolk PCs Joe Pike and Richard Bladon (Norfolk Police/PA)
Pig apprehended after ‘munching through gardens’
Billy McCullagh was killed by gang rivals in north-west London in July 16 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
‘Billy the Kid’ murder probe goes on despite landmark homeside homicide verdicts

More from The Courier

Sky commentator and ex Liverpool Footballer Graeme Souness. Photo: Andy Hooper/Daily Mail.
STEVEN LAWTHER: Words matter in women's football and Graeme Souness' 'man's game' comment isn't…
0
The Royal Mail delivery office on Breadalbane Terrace, Perth. Image: Google.
Five Royal Mail vans vandalised at Perth delivery office
0
JK Rowling Jerry Sadowitz and Salman Rushdie have all found themselves on the freedom of speech frontline.
JIM SPENCE: Jerry Sadowitz's freedom of speech is under attack and so is yours…
0
Ian Blackford and Jason Grant.
Tayside 'period dignity' officer should have been a woman, says SNP's Ian Blackford
Tributes: Bruce Robertson passed away on July 25, aged 84
Passing of former Dundee United director Bruce Robertson marks end of an era at…
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous Driver Picture shows; David Skene. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 15/08/2022
Diabetic dad led police on low-speed chase near Perth after blood-sugar levels dropped