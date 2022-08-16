‘I don’t feel safe’ – Portuguese sprinter Ricardo Dos Santos on police incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

‘I don’t feel safe’ – Portuguese sprinter Ricardo Dos Santos on police incident

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 9.51am Updated: August 16 2022, 1.09pm
Portuguese sprinter Ricardo Dos Santos has said he does not feel safe driving in London after being pulled over by officers for a second time – a matter which has been referred to the police watchdog.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday, the 27-year-old athlete also suggested he has recently changed to an electric “family car” in an attempt to avoid being profiled.

Mr Dos Santos was stopped in west London in the early hours of Sunday, when the Metropolitan Police said officers thought he was using his phone while driving.

The 400-metre runner posted dashcam clips of the incident on Twitter, expressing annoyance and accusing the force of over-policing due to the presence of seven armed officers.

On Tuesday, Mr Dos Santos said he continued driving for 2.4 miles after police signalled for him to pull over because he wanted to stop somewhere “safe”, “well-lit” and where there would be “people around”.

When asked what he thought the reason was behind police pulling him over more than once, Mr Dos Santos said: “I can’t tell you why.

“I’ve recently changed cars. I’ve got a family car just so I can stand out a lot less, but I guess it’s not the car, it’s the person driving the car.

“They saw me, they thought that I was on my phone, but I proved to them that I wasn’t on my phone.”

Mr Dos Santos said he had been holding his fingers to his face, and officers mistook this for him making a call.

When asked how safe he felt driving around London following the incident, he said: “I honestly don’t. I don’t feel safe at all.

“The first thing I said to myself when I saw the car was, ‘Is it going to happen?’

“And every time I do see a police car when I’m driving I think, ‘Is it going to happen this time? Will it happen this time? When is it going to happen again?’”

Mr Dos Santos said the officers’ behaviour changed when they realised he had a camera in his car, but did not specify how.

He said he would like police to “be aware of how people actually feel” when conducting searches.

The Met said the case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which is assessing the information.

Muller UK Athletics Championships – Day One – Manchester Regional Arena
Ricardo Dos Santos was previously pulled over while driving with his partner, Team GB athlete Bianca Williams (Martin Rickett/PA)

Mr Dos Santos and his partner, Bianca Williams, a Team GB athlete, were previously stopped while driving with their baby in Maida Vale, west London, two years ago.

An acting police sergeant and four police constables are all facing gross misconduct disciplinary hearings over the incident, which saw the couple handcuffed and details of their baby stored on a police database.

In the latest stop, Mr Dos Santos’ footage showed a police car stopping in front of him and flashing its blue lights, after which he drove around the vehicle and pulled up some minutes later.

A second clip showed a police officer running up to Mr Dos Santos’s car door and drawing his baton, apparently preparing to smash the window.

