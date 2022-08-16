Giggs told police his ‘head clashed’ with partner in ‘scuffle’, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Giggs told police his ‘head clashed’ with partner in ‘scuffle’, court hears

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 12.18pm Updated: August 16 2022, 1.35pm
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court (Steven Allen/PA)
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court (Steven Allen/PA)

Ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs told police his “head clashed” with his girlfriend’s during a “scuffle” over a mobile phone but the blow was “not deliberate”, a court has heard.

Giggs was interviewed by detectives the day after being arrested on suspicion of assaulting his ex-partner, Kate Greville, 38, and her younger sister, Emma Greville, during an the incident at the defendant’s home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 2020.

Jurors at Manchester Crown Court were told on Tuesday that the 48-year-old provided officers with a hand-written prepared statement which began with the words “At this stage I feel very emotional about the incident”.

“I accept during the tussle she caught me in the face, causing bleeding to the lip and inner mouth.

“I may have caught her and her sister during the scuffle but at no time was there any attempt to harm either of them.”

He said he asked both sisters to leave his house, but they refused.

In the statement, Giggs added: “To try to defuse any further physical confrontation I asked my next-door neighbour to phone the police. Unfortunately she would not.

“I had no option but to demand my phone to ring the police.

“I went to the utility room to get hers (Kate Greville’s).

“At this point she gave me my phone and rather foolishly I decided to keep hers… I should not have done this but was emotional, angry and upset.”

Ryan Giggs court case
Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court (Steven Allen/PA)

The footballer was planning to call the police but Ms Greville then grabbed his hand and a scuffle developed with her sister Emma “standing in close proximity”.

Giggs stated: “I accept during this scuffle my head clashed with hers (Kate).

“I am not sure if it was the face or head but I am sure it was not deliberate.”

Giggs said that on both occasions he was attacked in the tussle and added: “But I would agree that both sisters were hurt.

“I regret that this argument got so out of hand.

“Kate and I had had a great week together and I was looking forward to our night at the Stock Exchange and the use of the hotel.

“We have been together for over four years and, like many couples, have our ups and downs, mostly ups. I sincerely hope this is not the end of our relationship.

“The last thing I would want to is to harm her physically and emotionally.”

He said he could see she was “hurt and crying” on the night and he later went outside as the police arrived at his house.

Giggs said: “I was pleased as this argument had been going on for over an hour and, as I thought at the beginning, this was the only way this argument would end.”

The former Wales international was again interviewed by police a month later, in relation to an allegation of coercive and controlling behaviour after officers obtained more alleged details from Ms Greville.

In a prepared defence statement given to police and read in court by prosecutor Peter Wright QC, Giggs said: “I will not accept that my behaviour towards my former partner has been in any way controlling or coercive, nor that I have done any of the incidents in the manner described.”

In response to an allegation that he had threatened to release intimate photos of Ms Greville and/or himself, Giggs’ statement said he “didn’t recall” making the threat and would “never” have released such material.

“I would be terrified of the publicity that would be generated,” he said.

“Kate knows how I feel regarding the press and negative publicity.”

The statement said that even if a threat had been made “in jest or in drink”, it would be “preposterous” for Ms Greville to believe it would be carried out.

Giggs said he was “proud” of his partner’s success and that she retained her independence throughout the relationship.

But in his statement he also claimed Ms Greville had tried to “control our relationship”, including an incident when she was jealous of his “contact with other females”.

“She ordered me to message certain women with whom she incorrectly accused me of having an affair,” he said.

“She dictated the content of the messages and watched me while I sent them.”

He described the relationship as mainly “wonderful”, adding: “We would, of course, argue, but neither of us had any more control over the other.”

Later he said the relationship being described was “not the one I understood it to be”.

He said: “It has been suggested these incidents happened when I was the worse for drink, when in fact Kate becomes jealous when she is drunk, and admits goading me for a reaction.

“I would never react with violence.

“Despite allegations of violence, I often walk away from incidents.”

Rather than arguments being caused by him being “defensive” over allegations of cheating, he said they started for “all sorts of reasons, including me suggesting she was flirting with other males”.

“I feel extremely distressed, hurt and emotional by the way this relationship is being painted to me,” he said.

“I had no idea Kate was planning to end the relationship; I have only learned this since the incident.”

The ex-winger has denied assaulting Ms Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, and a separate charge of assault by beating of her 26-year-old sister.

Giggs also denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.

The trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
US first lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19
Police are appealing for information (PA)
Woman arrested after 58-year-old fatally stabbed in west London
Freya the walrus (Tor Erik Schroder/NTB Scanpix/AP)
Campaign under way in Norway to erect statue of euthanised walrus
General view of the High Court on the Strand, London (PA)
Daughter of Syrian refugees at centre of life-support treatment fight
A young boy with an umbrella walking through puddles on Bankside in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Roads flooded in South West as heavy rain and thunderstorms hit parts of UK
Stuntman Gary Connery, who parachuted into the London 2012 opening ceremony dressed as the Queen, has been jailed for pushing his partner down stairs (Geoff Caddick/PA)
London 2012 ‘Queen’ stuntman jailed for pushing partner down stairs
Sex offender Gavin Wright has been jailed (PA)
Child sex victim speaks out as her abuser is jailed for seven years
The group demanded payment to prevent the release of internal documents (PA)
Staffordshire water company confirms cyber attack
The pig was found by Norfolk PCs Joe Pike and Richard Bladon (Norfolk Police/PA)
Pig apprehended after ‘munching through gardens’
Billy McCullagh was killed by gang rivals in north-west London in July 16 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
‘Billy the Kid’ murder probe goes on despite landmark homeside homicide verdicts

More from The Courier

Sky commentator and ex Liverpool Footballer Graeme Souness. Photo: Andy Hooper/Daily Mail.
STEVEN LAWTHER: Words matter in women's football and Graeme Souness' 'man's game' comment isn't…
0
The Royal Mail delivery office on Breadalbane Terrace, Perth. Image: Google.
Five Royal Mail vans vandalised at Perth delivery office
0
JK Rowling Jerry Sadowitz and Salman Rushdie have all found themselves on the freedom of speech frontline.
JIM SPENCE: Jerry Sadowitz's freedom of speech is under attack and so is yours…
0
Ian Blackford and Jason Grant.
Tayside 'period dignity' officer should have been a woman, says SNP's Ian Blackford
Tributes: Bruce Robertson passed away on July 25, aged 84
Passing of former Dundee United director Bruce Robertson marks end of an era at…
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous Driver Picture shows; David Skene. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 15/08/2022
Diabetic dad led police on low-speed chase near Perth after blood-sugar levels dropped