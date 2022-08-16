Putin blasts US ‘hegemony’ and predicts the end of a ‘unipolar’ world order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Putin blasts US ‘hegemony’ and predicts the end of a ‘unipolar’ world order

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 12.29pm
Vladimir Putin and defence minister Sergei Shoigu (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool/AP)
Vladimir Putin and defence minister Sergei Shoigu (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool/AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States of trying to encourage extended hostilities in Ukraine as part of what he described on Tuesday as Washington’s alleged efforts to maintain its global hegemony.

Addressing a security conference attended by military officials from Africa, Asia and Latin America, Mr Putin reaffirmed his long-held claim that he sent troops into Ukraine in response to Washington turning the country into an “anti-Russia” bulwark.

“They need conflicts to retain their hegemony,” Mr Putin said.

“That’s why they have turned the Ukrainian people into cannon fodder.

“The situation in Ukraine shows that the United States is trying to drag the conflict out, and it acts in exactly the same way trying to fuel conflicts in Asia, Africa and Latin America.”

Russia Putin
Vladimir Putin and Sergei Shoigu at the opening of the Army 2022 International Military and Technical Forum in the Patriot Park outside Moscow on Monday (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool/AP)

The speech represented the latest attempt by the Russian leader to rally support amid bruising Western sanctions that targeted the Russian economy and finance along with its government structures, top officials and businesses over Moscow’s action in Ukraine.

Mr Putin also drew parallels between the US backing Ukraine and a recent visit to Taiwan by US House speaker Nancy Pelosi, charging that both were part of an alleged US attempt to foment global instability.

“The American adventure in Taiwan wasn’t just a trip by an irresponsible politician.

“It was part of a deliberate and conscious US strategy intended to destabilise the situation and create chaos in the region and the entire world, a blatant demonstration of disrespect for another country’s sovereignty and its own international obligations,” Mr Putin said.

The Russian leader claimed that “Western globalist elites” were trying “to shift the blame for their own failures to Russia and China”, adding that “no matter how hard the beneficiaries of the current globalist model try to cling to it, it’s doomed”.

”The era of the unipolar world order is nearing its end,” he added.

Speaking at the same conference, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said that along with supplies of weapons to Ukraine, Western allies have also provided detailed intelligence information and deployed instructors to help the Ukrainian military operate the weapons systems.

“Western intelligence agencies not only have provided target co-ordinates for launching strikes, but Western specialists also have overseen the input of those data into weapons systems,” Mr Shoigu said.

He dismissed allegations that Russia could potentially use nuclear or chemical weapons in the conflict as an “absolute lie”.

“From the military viewpoint, there is no need for using nuclear weapons in Ukraine to achieve the stated goals,” Mr Shoigu said.

“The main mission of the Russian nuclear forces is providing a deterrent against a nuclear attack.”

He added that the claims of a possible chemical attack by Russia were equally “absurd”, saying that Moscow fully liquidated its chemical weapons stockpiles in compliance with an international treaty banning chemical weapons.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
US first lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19
Police are appealing for information (PA)
Woman arrested after 58-year-old fatally stabbed in west London
Freya the walrus (Tor Erik Schroder/NTB Scanpix/AP)
Campaign under way in Norway to erect statue of euthanised walrus
General view of the High Court on the Strand, London (PA)
Daughter of Syrian refugees at centre of life-support treatment fight
A young boy with an umbrella walking through puddles on Bankside in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Roads flooded in South West as heavy rain and thunderstorms hit parts of UK
Stuntman Gary Connery, who parachuted into the London 2012 opening ceremony dressed as the Queen, has been jailed for pushing his partner down stairs (Geoff Caddick/PA)
London 2012 ‘Queen’ stuntman jailed for pushing partner down stairs
Sex offender Gavin Wright has been jailed (PA)
Child sex victim speaks out as her abuser is jailed for seven years
The group demanded payment to prevent the release of internal documents (PA)
Staffordshire water company confirms cyber attack
The pig was found by Norfolk PCs Joe Pike and Richard Bladon (Norfolk Police/PA)
Pig apprehended after ‘munching through gardens’
Billy McCullagh was killed by gang rivals in north-west London in July 16 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
‘Billy the Kid’ murder probe goes on despite landmark homeside homicide verdicts

More from The Courier

Sky commentator and ex Liverpool Footballer Graeme Souness. Photo: Andy Hooper/Daily Mail.
STEVEN LAWTHER: Words matter in women's football and Graeme Souness' 'man's game' comment isn't…
0
The Royal Mail delivery office on Breadalbane Terrace, Perth. Image: Google.
Five Royal Mail vans vandalised at Perth delivery office
0
JK Rowling Jerry Sadowitz and Salman Rushdie have all found themselves on the freedom of speech frontline.
JIM SPENCE: Jerry Sadowitz's freedom of speech is under attack and so is yours…
0
Ian Blackford and Jason Grant.
Tayside 'period dignity' officer should have been a woman, says SNP's Ian Blackford
Tributes: Bruce Robertson passed away on July 25, aged 84
Passing of former Dundee United director Bruce Robertson marks end of an era at…
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous Driver Picture shows; David Skene. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 15/08/2022
Diabetic dad led police on low-speed chase near Perth after blood-sugar levels dropped