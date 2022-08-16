Child sex victim speaks out as her abuser is jailed for seven years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Child sex victim speaks out as her abuser is jailed for seven years

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 1.49pm Updated: August 16 2022, 2.43pm
Sex offender Gavin Wright has been jailed (PA)
Sex offender Gavin Wright has been jailed (PA)

A victim of child sexual abuse said she has “exposed” her abuser for who he really is as he was jailed for seven years.

The victim, who has remained anonymous, was aged between 10 and 11 when Gavin Wright sexually abused her 16 years ago.

Wright, 50 and now of Norfolk Way in Uckfield, met his victim while living in East Grinstead. He gradually gained her confidence and then “systematically abused her”, Sussex Police said.

He was also found to be exchanging indecent images of children with another sex offender.

Wright was sentenced to seven years in prison having been convicted of six sexual assaults and of possessing and distributing indecent images of children.

The victim said: “My reason for reporting the incident was to expose him for what he is to the world – manipulative and dangerous – and ensure that what I went through is never allowed to be repeated and affect the life of any other young person.

“No person deserves to have any of this happen to them. He deserves to face the consequences of his actions now and in the future.”

Detective Constable Ellen Jones, of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “Wright came to know the young and vulnerable girl whilst living in East Grinstead, gradually gained her confidence and then systematically abused her for his own sexual gratification.

“When we arrested Wright we found in his possession vile indecent images of children being abused.

“While we were investigating his sexual assaults, our colleagues in the force’s Paedophile Online Investigation Team were investigating his more recent though completely unrelated online activities. They had found that another sex offender was messaging him and sending these images who he then sent on to others.

“So he received four-and-a-half years for the sexual assaults and an additional two-and-a-half years for the online offending.

“He will also be a registered sex offender for life, and was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order to last until further notice, severely restricting his access to children and digital devices.

“In addition he was given a court restraining order prohibiting him from any contact with his victim.”

An NSPCC spokesman said: “Speaking out about child sexual abuse is an incredibly brave thing to do and Wright’s victim has demonstrated great courage in sharing her ordeal.

“As she has shown, it is never too late to speak out, get support and get justice regardless of how long ago the abuse took place.

“We hope she has received all the help and support she needs to move forward with her life and her story empowers other survivors of abuse to come forward.”

