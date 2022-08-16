London 2012 ‘Queen’ stuntman jailed for pushing partner down stairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
London 2012 ‘Queen’ stuntman jailed for pushing partner down stairs

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 1.59pm
Stuntman Gary Connery, who parachuted into the London 2012 opening ceremony dressed as the Queen, has been jailed for pushing his partner down stairs (Geoff Caddick/PA)
A stuntman who jumped from a helicopter while doubling for the Queen at the London Olympics has been jailed for pushing his former girlfriend down some stairs.

Gary Connery, who parachuted into the 2012 opening ceremony dressed as the monarch, was convicted by a jury of grievous bodily harm in a case of domestic violence.

The 53-year-old was sentenced to 18 months after the victim’s shoulder was “shattered” following an argument at their home.

Judge Nigel Daly, sentencing Connery at Oxford Crown Court on Tuesday, said: “It is abundantly clear that you have shown absolutely no remorse for what happened and accept no fault on your behalf.”

A restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim indefinitely was also imposed.

Connery, from Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire, who has worked on films including Indiana Jones and Johnny English Reborn, pushed his then-partner down a flight of stairs at their home on October 24 2020.

She suffered a broken shoulder as well as a cut to her head, after the couple, who had been drinking wine, had a row about who would turn off a light and shut a gate.

Judge Daly went on: “It is clear that you had an argument late at night. You’d both been drinking and it is clear that you lost your temper.

“However she was behaving, she did not deserve to be thrown down stairs.

“Throwing somebody down the stairs, as I am quite satisfied you did, can result in extremely serious injuries. In this case it resulted in injuries which were serious.”

He said the “domestic context” of the incident was an “aggravating feature” as it left the victim “vulnerable”.

Connery was cleared by jurors last month of grievous bodily harm with intent but found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

London Olympic Games – Day 0
Gary Connery parachuted into the Olympic Stadium dressed as the Queen during the London 2012 opening ceremony (Lewis Whyld/PA)

A victim statement by Connery’s ex-girlfriend, read out to the court by prosecutor Jonathan Stone, said: “The impact on every aspect of my life has been enormous.”

She said she felt “unsafe” to return to the house and became financially reliant on her parents.

She added: “I just want Gary to take responsibility for what he’s done and for what he’s put us through as a family.”

Sarah O’Kane, defending, said Connery had no previous convictions and had been of good character before the offence occurred.

Ms O’Kane said the incident, which was “impulsive, spontaneous and, perhaps more appropriately, short-lived” has had an impact on Connery’s career.

She went on: “The phone isn’t ringing the way it once was.”

During the London 2012 opening ceremony, audiences watched a short film of James Bond, played by Daniel Craig, walking into Buckingham Palace, surrounded by corgis, to pick up the Queen, who was sitting at her writing desk.

She greeted him with the words “Good evening, Mr Bond”, and the pair apparently boarded a helicopter which flew across London to the stadium.

Connery, as the Queen, then parachuted down to the ground alongside fellow skydiver Mark Sutton as 007, before the monarch appeared in the arena to take her seat to cheers and applause.

