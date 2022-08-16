Roads flooded in South West as heavy rain and thunderstorms hit parts of UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Roads flooded in South West as heavy rain and thunderstorms hit parts of UK

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 2.05pm Updated: August 16 2022, 2.47pm
A young boy with an umbrella walking through puddles on Bankside in London (Yui Mok/PA)
A young boy with an umbrella walking through puddles on Bankside in London (Yui Mok/PA)

Roads in areas of Cornwall and Devon have flooded as heavy rain and thunderstorms hit parts of the UK for the second day running.

The Met Office issued a yellow thunderstorm alert for England and Wales on Tuesday, warning of more flash flooding as well as transport disruption and power cuts.

The weather warning will stay in place on Wednesday for southern England, where communities could be cut off by flooded roads, and the chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater could cause danger to life.

The Environment Agency has put out 19 flood alerts in areas of the Midlands and south-east England.

Weather warning for thunderstorms August 17 2022
(PA Graphics)

It comes amid an abrupt end to the heatwave last week and follows weeks of little rain, which has caused drought and left land parched.

Authorities moved Yorkshire to official drought status on Tuesday, following parts of the South West, southern and central England and the East of England.

Experts said heavy rainfall runs off very dry land, creating surface water floods, and will not soak into the ground to relieve drought-hit areas.

Footage and photos shared to social media showed torrential showers and flooding on roads in Newquay, Cornwall, and Bishop’s Tawton, Devon, and Haywards Heath in West Sussex.

One Twitter user shared a video of floodwater in Newquay, writing: “I’ve never seen rain like this. Our road is flooding #Newquay.”

Another Twitter user in Bishop’s Tawton, north Devon, said: “(F)lash flooding causing use of sandbags to prevent water in house, despite recent flood work by @EnvAgency urgent need for solutions.”

Scotland has also seen travel disruption on rail networks and roads on Tuesday following heavy showers.

ScotRail warned passengers to expect delays on some routes, with some speed restrictions in place, while in Perth, Network Rail said it was dealing with flooding at the station.

Tourists wear rain ponchoes to protect against the wet weather as they walk along Whitehall in Westminster, central London
Tourists walk along Whitehall in Westminster, central London, in the rain (Victoria Jones/PA)

Local authorities in Somerset said more than 50 tonnes of mud have been shifted off the A358 after a mudslide at Combe Florey on Monday, adding that the road was set to reopen between 3pm and 4pm.

Meanwhile, swimmers have been warned of sewage and pollution at several beaches on English coastlines, linked to the heavy rain.

According to data gathered by environmental campaign group Surfers Against Sewage (SAS), there has been storm sewage discharge into the waters at beaches in Cornwall, Devon, Sussex, Essex, Lancashire, Lincolnshire, Northumberland and Cumbria.

A spokeswoman for SAS said other pollution warnings in place may not be linked to heavy rain, and those visiting the coast are advised to check its interactive map on their website before they swim.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said: “We have got thundery showers possibly for a lot of peoples of the UK today.

“Within the warning area, it is important to note that thunderstorms could pop up anywhere. That being said, some areas could miss the rain altogether.”

The scene in Stalybridge, Tameside, Greater Manchester, where the body of a 14-year-old girl has been recovered from water after getting into difficulty
The scene in Stalybridge, Tameside, Greater Manchester, where the body of a 14-year-old girl has been recovered from water after getting into difficulty (Steven Allen/PA)

Mr Dixon said parts of the country could see up to 50mm of rain within three hours.

He said storms likely to appear in areas of the Midlands could be “slow moving”, adding: “That risk of thunderstorms will move to southern areas of the UK as the day goes on.”

Mr Dixon said this risk will continue overnight and throughout Wednesday.

“Early on Thursday morning, the main risk that we are looking at is for the South East,” he said.

“The risk then decreases as the day goes on.”

Elsewhere, the body of a teenage girl was found after emergency services were called to Crowswood Road in Stalybridge, west of Manchester, to reports of a person getting into difficulty in water on Monday, Greater Manchester Police said.

