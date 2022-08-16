Woman arrested after 58-year-old fatally stabbed in west London

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 58-year-old woman has been fatally stabbed in west London and a woman known to her has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to Boddington Gardens, close to Acton Town station in the borough of Ealing, at 3.37pm on Monday following reports of a disturbance.

Police attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

A 58-year-old woman was found with stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene. Her relatives have been told.

A 21-year-old woman, who was known to the 58-year-old, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

She was taken to hospital with a non-life threatening injury before being transferred to custody where she remains.

A 21-year-old man was also initially arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, but he has since been released with no further action to be taken against him.

Police have launched a murder investigation and Detective Chief Inspector Jim Shirley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

He said: “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the woman who has lost her life in this incident. They will continue to receive our full support.

“While an early arrest in this investigation is a positive development, we are still keen to build a picture of what happened.

“I would appeal to anyone who lives nearby or who was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward if they saw or heard anything unusual.

“No piece of information is insignificant.”

Anyone with information should call 101, giving the reference 4781/15AUG.