US first lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19 By Press Association August 16 2022, 2.52pm President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP) US First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and was experiencing "mild symptoms", the White House announced on Tuesday. She had been holidaying with President Joe Biden in the US state of South Carolina when she began experiencing symptoms on Monday. She has been prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and will isolate at the holiday home for at least five days. Mr Biden tested negative for the virus on Tuesday, the White House said, but would be wearing a mask indoors for 10 days in line with Centres for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. He recovered from a rebound case of the virus on August 7.