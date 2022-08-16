Officials release Beirut gunman after bank drops charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Officials release Beirut gunman after bank drops charges

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 4.25pm
A man with frozen bank deposits shouts slogans against judges and banks (Hussein Malla/AP)
A man with frozen bank deposits shouts slogans against judges and banks (Hussein Malla/AP)

Lebanon’s state prosecutor on Tuesday released a man who took up to 10 people hostage in a bank at gunpoint while demanding funds from his locked savings account.

In a case that has drawn nationwide attention, food delivery driver Bassam al-Sheikh Hussein, 42, fired three warning shots from a shotgun last Thursday at a Federal Bank branch in Beirut.

He threatened to douse himself with petrol and set himself ablaze if the bank did not let him withdraw his £174,000 savings for his father’s medical bills and other expenses.

Hussein was released from custody after he went on a hunger strike and the bank dropped charges against him.

Lebanon Bank
Bassam al-Sheikh Hussein took hostages inside a bank (Hussein Malla/AP)

Hussein had locked himself in the bank and held up to 10 people hostage for about seven hours.

Dozens of protesters gathered around the bank to support him, while soldiers and riot police cordoned off the area. No-one was injured.

Lebanon’s cash-strapped banks since 2019 have imposed strict limits on withdrawals of foreign currency, tying up the savings of millions of people.

About three-quarters of the population have slipped into poverty, as the tiny Mediterranean country’s economy continues to spiral.

After hours of negotiations, Hussein and officers agreed that the bank would release £29,000 of his savings, while he and his brother would be briefly questioned at the internal security forces headquarters in the Lebanese capital.

Hussein’s lawyers said his family had received the money.

Lebanon Bank
Lebanese riot police officers push back anti-banks protesters (Hussein Malla/AP)

The bank’s lawyer declined to talk about the details of the settlement reached with Hussein allowing him to withdraw some of his savings.

Hussein had been held in pre-trial detention after Federal Bank pressed charges.

Judicial officials said Hussein was detained because he took people hostage and threatened people with weapons.

Hussein’s brother Atef said Hussein went on a hunger strike in protest at the turn of events. Bassam is now at home and “exhausted,” his brother said.

“I’m very happy for his release. He stayed strong this whole time,” Atef said.

A photo of Hussein with his bed-ridden father surfaced on social media moments after arriving home.

Lebanon Banks
Dozens of protesters gathered around the bank (Hussein Malla/AP)

A small group of protesters had gathered outside the court earlier on Tuesday, temporarily closing off the main road to traffic. They chanted slogans calling for Hussein’s release.

The state has yet to drop its charges against Hussein, whose actions could land him up to two years in jail.

Fouad Debs, a lawyer with legal and advocacy group the Depositors’ Union and one of Hussein’s representatives, said Federal Bank did not fulfil its obligations to allow Hussein to withdraw up to £330 monthly under Lebanon’s central bank guidelines.

“Bassam has been asking for it for the past four months,” Debs said.

Hussein has been hailed as a hero by many in the country and observers have speculated the incident may inspire copycats.

In January, a coffee shop owner withdrew £41,000 locked in a bank in eastern Lebanon after taking employees hostage and threatening to kill them. He was released two weeks later.

The international community has demanded Lebanon reform its economy and combat rampant corruption.

Talks over a bailout with the International Monetary Fund have moved slowly as parliament prepares legislation demanded by the IMF, including laws on capital controls and those targeting money laundering.

