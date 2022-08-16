Residents evacuated after fatal gas blast to return home from Wednesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Residents evacuated after fatal gas blast to return home from Wednesday

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 4.45pm
The scene of the blast in Galpin’s Road (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The scene of the blast in Galpin’s Road (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Hundreds of residents of a south London street where an explosion killed a child last week will begin returning to their homes on Wednesday, gas suppliers have said.

More than 500 people were evacuated from Galpin’s Road in Thornton Heath, Merton, after a blast destroyed a terraced house and killed four-year-old Sahara Salman shortly after 7am on August 8.

Three other people were seriously injured, including an 11-year-old boy and a 54-year-old woman.

Southern Gas Networks (SGN) declared the area safe on Tuesday.

Sahara Salman death
Four-year-old Sahara Salman died (Metropolitan Police/PA)

An SGN spokesman said: “Our engineering teams have now completed work in Galpin’s Road, Thornton Heath, to disconnect a section of our gas network in support of the ongoing police investigation.

“Residents will start to return home tomorrow in an operation managed by Merton Council, however this will take time due to the need to complete safety checks on all properties.”

Merton Council said that almost all residents, most of whom have been staying in hotels for more than a week, would be returning from Wednesday, with the exception of those from a handful of houses closest to the blast.

House number 255 was completely destroyed by the explosion, while two neighbouring terraced homes suffered extensive damage and several more had smashed windows.

SGN previously donated £500,000 to help the council support affected neighbours.

At a community meeting last week attended by an SGN representative, angry residents accused the firm of having “blood on their hands”, and said they made at least 18 calls reporting gas smells in the days before the explosion.

The Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command has launched a criminal investigation.

