Three injured in north-west London shooting

A man is in a serious condition in hospital and two other people were injured after they were shot in north-west London.

Police including armed officers were called to Dog Lane in Brent just after 7pm on Monday.

A 17-year-old boy suffered non-life changing injuries, a 21-year-old man has a potentially life-changing injury and the third victim, thought to be in his early 20s, is in a serious but stable condition.

The Metropolitan Police said the suspects fled before officers arrived at the scene.

They gave the victims first aid before paramedics arrived.

Video footage taken by a member of the public on Monday showed emergency crews treating one of the victims as they lay on the ground wrapped in foil.

One onlooker said: “The shooting was elsewhere. The man staggered along the road and fell.

“I saw him lying on the ground with the police around him.”

A man who lives in the area told the PA news agency: “The first man was shot in the stomach and the other two ran away.

“The two running away were shot at. One of them was hit in the arm and the other in the leg.

“They kept running but fell once they got to the path.”

On Tuesday two police officers were seen going door-to-door on Dog Lane.

CCTV footage from a house on the street showed one of the victims as he walked from Brendon Avenue to Dog Lane shortly after 7pm on Monday.

The man, who was dressed in grey, was seen holding his stomach as he staggered outside M.C.’s Convenience Store before waving down a police van.

Two police officers then helped the man to the ground before attending to him as he lay down.

The officers attended to the man for several minutes before other officers and ambulance vehicles arrived.

One person who lives in the street said: “The gangs and the violence have been getting worse.

“Things used to only happen at night but now it’s happening earlier.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the reference 6551/15AUG, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Last month there were three fatal shootings in the space of six days in London.

Then on Saturday Kacey Boothe, 25, was shot dead in Walthamstow, east London.

Detective Superintendent Tim Mustoe, Metropolitan Police lead for gun crime said: “We have tragically seen four people fatally shot in our city this summer and my heart goes out to each of their families and friends during this extremely difficult time.

“We are investigating every incident and criminal charges have already been brought in two cases so far.

“We will continue to work hard to achieve justice.

““Tackling violence is our top priority and our response to these incidents is strong.

“We have deployed extra officers in the small pockets of London where we’ve seen shootings take place.

“Officers are developing fast time intelligence and carrying out warrants to arrest those involved in gun crime.”

He said that between April and June this year the force seized 274 guns as well as working on long-term operations to tackle gun crime.

In the year to July 2018 there were 405 lethal barrelled discharges, the policing term for incidents where guns are fired, compared to 204 in the 12 months to July 2022.

Mr Mustoe continued: “Despite these tragic incidents shootings in London are at a historic low.

“Compared to the London picture five years ago there has been around a 50% reduction in shootings.

“There is always more to do and we will continue to work hard. “We know gun crime is closely linked to gangs, drugs markets and organised crime groups in London.

“The likelihood of being a victim of gun crime if you are not connected to these groups is low.”