Determination of infected blood campaigner orphaned at just nine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Determination of infected blood campaigner orphaned at just nine

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 12.04am
Lauren Palmer, who gave evidence at the infected blood inquiry (Joe Gammie/PA)
Lauren Palmer, who gave evidence at the infected blood inquiry (Joe Gammie/PA)

A woman whose parents died with HIV eight days apart has vowed to continue campaigning until all those affected by the infected blood scandal have been compensated.

Lauren Palmer was just nine when she was orphaned after her parents, Stephen and Barbara Palmer, died with HIV and Hepatitis C in August 1993.

Mr Palmer was a severe haemophiliac and received the blood clotting product Factor VIII in about 1979, unaware that it was contaminated.

He subsequently tested positive for HIV and went on to infect his wife after dismissing medical advice to wear a condom during sex.

Ms Palmer said the Government’s announcement on Wednesday of interim compensation for contaminated blood survivors and their partners was “a step forward”, but said there were many other families who were excluded from the payments.

The fiasco, which resulted in an estimated 2,400 deaths of patients infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s, was labelled the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS, with new cases of HIV and hepatitis being diagnosed decades later.

Infected Blood Inquiry
Lauren Palmer as a baby with her late mother Barbara (Family/PA)

Ms Palmer, a make-up artist currently studying for a forensic science degree in Bristol, said: “This was all so avoidable, and then people went to great lengths to conceal the problem and not tell patients how serious it was.

“Everything from the start was just wrong.

“I don’t feel anger (over the scandal), as such, because I don’t want it to eat me up.

“It’s more about getting that acknowledgment that everybody deserves.

“I am doing this because it feels like a duty. I don’t want them to get away with this.

“It’s been a long time getting to this stage. It (compensation) is a step in the right direction.

“There are still a lot of bereaved families excluded, so there is more work for us to do until those families are included.

“It’s about recognition.

“It’s just the enormity of it (the contamination), so many hundreds of people affected then and still today.

“I just want to do it and help get justice for everyone, not just myself.”

Ms Palmer, 39, said the death of her parents “was devastating”, as she was then separated from her half-brothers and sent to live with another family, enduring a miserable childhood.

“It didn’t feel real at the time,” she said.

“I think when you’re that age, you don’t understand or comprehend what’s going on.

“It didn’t hit me until a few years later.

“Everything in my life changed so dramatically, the upheaval was awful.

“I remember thinking nothing is going to be the same again.

“It was devastating.

“Factor VIII was supposed to prolong my father’s life, not take him and my mum prematurely.”

Kate Burt, chief executive of the Haemophilia Society, echoed Ms Palmer’s calls for compensation to all those who suffered, saying the “majority” of the bereaved are currently left with nothing.

Ms Burt said: ‘Finally, after nearly five decades the government has accepted it must pay compensation to those infected as a result of the contaminated blood scandal.

“This is a significant development.

“However, the majority of the bereaved, including parents and the children of those who died, will receive nothing.

“Steps must be taken now to set up a workable scheme which can deliver full compensation quickly and fairly to all those who suffered devastating loss because of this NHS treatment disaster.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Heavy rain continued to pelt New Zealand on Thursday, causing further disruptions and road closures from a storm that has already forced hundreds of people to evacuate their homes (Alamy/PA)
Rain continues in New Zealand after storm forces hundreds to evacuate
Bees have become increasingly stressed by climate change over the past 100 years, museum collections indicate (Richard Gill/NMH)
Bees increasingly stressed by climate change over the past 100 years – study
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – August 18
The man who allegedly stabbed Sir Salman Rushdie on stage at an event in New York has said he was ‘surprised’ to learn the renowned author was alive following the attack (Julien Behal/PA)
Sir Salman Rushdie’s attacker ‘surprised’ to learn of the author’s survival
Kid Cudi says it will take ‘a miracle’ to repair his friendship with Kanye West (Alamy/PA)
Kid Cudi says it will take ‘a miracle’ to repair his friendship with Kanye…
LeBron James has come to terms with the Los Angeles Lakers on a mammoth contract extension which will make him the highest-earning player in NBA history (Ashley Landis/AP)
LeBron James to remain a Los Angeles Laker with £80.6million contract extension
The team calculated genetic risk for prostate cancer using more than 250 known genetic variants linked to the disease (PA)
Considering genetic risk ‘could improve prostate cancer referral process’
Tests for prostate cancer can take many months (Newcastle University/PA)
‘Months of anxiety’: Ex-councillor reveals toll of prostate cancer tests
Detectives have arrested a man on suspicion of the abduction of a seven-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted in a van in Greater Manchester Police (Greater Manchester Police/PA)
Suspect arrested after alleged abduction and sexual assault of young girl
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Lingering showers and thunderstorms could hit parts of the UK

More from The Courier

Andy Considine has been the signing Callum Davidson wanted.
'Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart', says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender…
0
Beleaguered: Mark Birighitti has endured a tough week.
Jack Ross addresses Mark Birighitti mentality as Dundee United boss dismisses transfer talk
0
Rab with Pat Liney.
RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to…
0
Scott Allan unveiled as an Arbroath player at Gayfield on Wednesday.
Arbroath make 'statement of intent' confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan
0
Bin collections in Perth and Kinross will be affected.
Perth and Kinross Council issues advice on bin collections ahead of strike
0
Buffalo horns and beach dancing: Wednesday's news in pictures