Police officers who damage public trust ‘must face tougher sanctions’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Police officers who damage public trust ‘must face tougher sanctions’

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 12.04am
(PA)
(PA)

Police misconduct guidance has been updated in a bid to bring tougher sanctions against officers who damage public confidence in the profession, with a specific section on violence against women and girls.

The College of Policing, the national standards body, said any undermining of trust should be at the heart of decision-making in disciplinary proceedings.

The college called for a misconduct system that is “transparent, timely, and isn’t afraid to show the door to shoe who betray our values” as it published the new guidance on Wednesday.

A new specific section on violence against women and girls says that such cases will always have a “high degree of culpability, with the likely outcome being severe”.

Police chiefs have welcomed the updated guidance as part of an effort to stamp out “toxic behaviour” in the profession.

It comes after a string of cases involving officers committing offences against women, the most high-profile of which being the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard by Wayne Couzens in 2021.

A number of other incidents have been referred to the police watchdog for assessment, including stop-and-search controversies and the Charing Cross police scandal.

Chief Constable Andy Marsh, College of Policing CEO (CoP)

In the latter, two officers were found to have a case to answer for gross misconduct over the exchange of racist, misogynistic and homophobic messages, one of whom resigned and the other was dismissed.

Another two had allegations of misconduct proven against them, one of whom received a written warning and the other who received no further action having already demonstrated performance improvements.

Misconduct hearings are either held by an independent legally qualified chair or, in cases where the evidence is clear – such as where there has been a guilty verdict or plea in court, by a chief officer.

Some 30% of recordable conduct allegations against police officers that went to a misconduct hearing chaired by legally qualified chairs resulted in dismissal in the year ending March 31 2021, according to Home Office figures.

For hearings chaired by chiefs, 47% of officers were dismissed.

In announcing the guidance, Chief Constable Andy Marsh, CoP CEO, said: “Officers who commit violence towards women and girls should expect to be sacked and barred from rejoining the police.

“There is no place in policing for anyone who behaves in a way that damages the public’s trust in us to keep them safe.

“Today’s new guidance helps bring common sense and consistency to a process that is crucial to maintaining public trust in police.

“We need a misconduct system which is transparent, timely and isn’t afraid to show the door to officers who betray our values.

“I know from more than 30 years in policing that the vast majority of officers are dedicated public servants who work hard every day to keep people safe.

“They do not wish to work alongside officers who commit crimes or impact the trust people have in us.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “The public must have trust and confidence in the police and expect them to keep our streets safe and carry out their duties to the highest professional standards.

“Police officers who fall seriously short of the standards expected of them must be dealt with fairly and robustly.

“I have made clear I expect the police to get the basics right when it comes to policing and serving the public.”

The guidance on outcomes will be used alongside the Police Conduct Regulations, laid in parliament in 2020.

National Police Chiefs’ Council Lead for Complaints and Misconduct, Chief Constable Craig Guildford, said: “Police chiefs are committed to rooting out those officers who betray our professional standards and the public we serve.

“Those behind the most serious misconduct offences should receive the most severe response.

“This new guidance gives misconduct panels unequivocal direction that policing wants to see behaviour driven by misogyny, racism or any other form of discrimination treated with the highest gravity.

“This supports all the recent work policing has undertaken to tackle violence against women and girls.

“It shows the public that we are determined to eliminate toxic behaviour and damaging culture.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Heavy rain continued to pelt New Zealand on Thursday, causing further disruptions and road closures from a storm that has already forced hundreds of people to evacuate their homes (Alamy/PA)
Rain continues in New Zealand after storm forces hundreds to evacuate
Bees have become increasingly stressed by climate change over the past 100 years, museum collections indicate (Richard Gill/NMH)
Bees increasingly stressed by climate change over the past 100 years – study
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – August 18
The man who allegedly stabbed Sir Salman Rushdie on stage at an event in New York has said he was ‘surprised’ to learn the renowned author was alive following the attack (Julien Behal/PA)
Sir Salman Rushdie’s attacker ‘surprised’ to learn of the author’s survival
Kid Cudi says it will take ‘a miracle’ to repair his friendship with Kanye West (Alamy/PA)
Kid Cudi says it will take ‘a miracle’ to repair his friendship with Kanye…
LeBron James has come to terms with the Los Angeles Lakers on a mammoth contract extension which will make him the highest-earning player in NBA history (Ashley Landis/AP)
LeBron James to remain a Los Angeles Laker with £80.6million contract extension
The team calculated genetic risk for prostate cancer using more than 250 known genetic variants linked to the disease (PA)
Considering genetic risk ‘could improve prostate cancer referral process’
Tests for prostate cancer can take many months (Newcastle University/PA)
‘Months of anxiety’: Ex-councillor reveals toll of prostate cancer tests
Detectives have arrested a man on suspicion of the abduction of a seven-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted in a van in Greater Manchester Police (Greater Manchester Police/PA)
Suspect arrested after alleged abduction and sexual assault of young girl
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Lingering showers and thunderstorms could hit parts of the UK

More from The Courier

Andy Considine has been the signing Callum Davidson wanted.
'Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart', says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender…
0
Beleaguered: Mark Birighitti has endured a tough week.
Jack Ross addresses Mark Birighitti mentality as Dundee United boss dismisses transfer talk
0
Rab with Pat Liney.
RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to…
0
Scott Allan unveiled as an Arbroath player at Gayfield on Wednesday.
Arbroath make 'statement of intent' confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan
0
Bin collections in Perth and Kinross will be affected.
Perth and Kinross Council issues advice on bin collections ahead of strike
0
Buffalo horns and beach dancing: Wednesday's news in pictures