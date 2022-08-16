Younger people ‘watching seven times less traditional TV than older viewers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Younger people ‘watching seven times less traditional TV than older viewers’

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 12.05am Updated: August 17 2022, 7.25am
Remote control for a television (PA)
Remote control for a television (PA)

Younger adults now watch almost seven times less scheduled TV than those aged 65 and over, new Ofcom research shows, highlighting a growing “generation gap” in viewing habits.

A new report from the communications regulator found those aged between 16 and 24 now spend less than an hour (53 minutes) a day watching broadcast TV.

In contrast, people aged 65 and over still watch scheduled TV for five hours and 50 minutes a day on average – a slight increase from a decade ago.

Ofcom said the difference in viewing habits reflected the growing popularity of on-demand streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

The regulator warned public service broadcasters continued to face falls in audience and levels of viewing, despite viewing figures of more than ten million for major national events such as the Women’s Euro 2022 final and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

According to its research, around a fifth of UK homes (5.2 million) now subscribe to all three of the biggest streaming platforms, while nine in ten 18 to 24-year-olds said they bypass TV channels and head straight to a streaming, on-demand or video-based social platform when looking for something to watch.

“The streaming revolution is stretching the TV generation gap, creating a stark divide in the viewing habits of younger and older people,” Ian Macrae, Ofcom’s director of market intelligence, said.

“Traditional broadcasters face tough competition from online streaming platforms, which they’re partly meeting through the popularity of their own on-demand player apps, while broadcast television is still the place to go for big events that bring the nation together such as the Euro final or the jubilee celebrations.”

But Ofcom’s figures also noted that the rising cost of living was having a telling impact on streaming subscriptions – the number of households subscribing to at least one streaming service has fallen by more than 350,000.

Although nearly three-quarters (73%) of streaming subscribers who had cancelled earlier this year told the regulator they thought they would subscribe again at some point.

