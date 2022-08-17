What the papers say – August 17

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Tory leadership race, a “love cheat” and potential speed limits for cyclists are splashed across the mastheads on Wednesday.

Liz Truss said British workers need “more graft”, according to a leaked recording obtained by The Guardian from the politician’s time as chief secretary to the Treasury.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 17 August 2022: Truss condemns British workers for lack of 'graft' pic.twitter.com/Zcdng6ZOcV — The Guardian (@guardian) August 16, 2022

The Times reports Rishi Sunak has warned Ms Truss’s plans to tackle the cost-of-living crisis would lead to millions being “tipped into destitution”.

Wednesday’s TIMES: “Sunak turns on rival over ‘moral’ duty to ease bills” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NxTai7Vadf — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 16, 2022

The Daily Express, meanwhile, says the Foreign Secretary has attacked the EU for breaking a vital research agreement.

Former Pop Idol contestant and theatre star Darius Campbell Danesh has died in the US, reports The Sun and Metro.

On tomorrow's front page: Pop Idol star Darius has been found dead in US apartment aged just 41 https://t.co/eiUFefoFgU pic.twitter.com/d1LOH9PHRq — The Sun (@TheSun) August 16, 2022

Former immigration minister Chris Philp writes in The Daily Telegraph that the UK’s modern slavery law has become one of the biggest loopholes allowing illegal migrants to escape deportation.

🗞 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Modern slavery law is 'biggest loophole' for migrants'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/hWAf6lcoDA — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 16, 2022

The Financial Times says a record fall in wages signals more cost-of-living pain for households.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 17 August https://t.co/GH1SOu5N4A pic.twitter.com/jHbNW6PRRG — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 16, 2022

Self-confessed “love cheat” Ryan Giggs has told a jury he was unfaithful in all his previous relationships but has never assaulted a woman, reports the Daily Mirror and Daily Star.

The Independent covers police forces in England and Wales being told to sack officers guilty of domestic abuse or racism.

Wednesday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Police told to fire racist and abusive officers” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/moFD27gJxz — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 16, 2022

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is considering plans to create speed limits for cyclists, says the Daily Mail.

And the i has former prime minister Tony Blair calling on the Government to bring back compulsory masks on public transport and offer all adults a booster jab this autumn to prevent a winter wave of Covid.

Wednesday's front page – Omicron jab: Blair calls for every adult to get booster Latest by @HugoGye: https://t.co/mHxtxsMGEF pic.twitter.com/fPEOr009Dc — i newspaper (@theipaper) August 16, 2022