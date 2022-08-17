Stuffed puppy and ground owl among curious medieval cures to be shared online

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stuffed puppy and ground owl among curious medieval cures to be shared online

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 8.33am
Diagram of the human body, showing the veins to be opened for blood-letting, 16th century (The Master and Fellows of Trinity College, Cambridge/ PA)
Diagram of the human body, showing the veins to be opened for blood-letting, 16th century (The Master and Fellows of Trinity College, Cambridge/ PA)

Curious medieval cures, including a treatment for gout that involved baking an owl then grinding it into a powder, are to be shared with the public online by Cambridge University Library.

Another unusual recipe, also intended to tackle gout, instructed readers to stuff a puppy with snails and sage royal then roast it over a fire, with the rendered fat used to make a salve.

More than 180 medieval manuscripts are to be digitised, catalogued and conserved over the next two years as part of the Curious Cures in Cambridge Libraries project.

The manuscripts, containing around 8,000 unedited medical recipes, mostly date from the 14th or 15th centuries, with some examples from earlier, the oldest being 1,000 years old.

Diagnostic diagram linking a patient's age, temperament, the seasons and the elements, 14th century (The Master and Fellows of Trinity College, Cambridge/ PA)
Diagnostic diagram linking a patient’s age, temperament, the seasons and the elements (The Master and Fellows of Trinity College, Cambridge/PA)

The texts are from the collections of the University Library, Fitzwilliam Museum and a dozen Cambridge colleges.

James Freeman, leading the £500,000 Wellcome-funded project, said: “For all their complexities, medieval medical recipes are very relatable to modern readers.

“Many address ailments that we still struggle with today: headaches, toothache, diarrhoea, coughs, aching limbs.

“They show medieval people trying to manage their health with the knowledge that was available to them at the time – just as we do.

“They are also a reminder of the pain and precarity of medieval life, before antibiotics, before antiseptics and before pain relief as we would know them all today.

“Other treatments include salting an owl and baking it until it can be ground into a powder, mixing it with boar’s grease to make a salve, and rubbing it on to the sufferer’s body to cure gout.

Drawings of urine flasks, illustrating the different colours of a patient's urine, with their ailments described alongside (Cambridge University Library/ PA)
Illustration of the different colours of a patient’s urine, with their ailments described alongside (Cambridge University Library/PA)

“To treat cataracts – described as a ‘web in the eye’ – one recipe recommends taking the gall bladder of a hare and some honey, mixing them together and then applying it to the eye with a feather over the course of three nights.”

A team of project cataloguers, under the supervision of Dr Freeman, will prepare detailed descriptions of the text’s contents, material characteristics, origins and provenance, and place the recipes in their material, intellectual and historical contexts.

The results of the project – high-resolution digital images, detailed descriptions and full-text transcriptions – will be freely available online on the Cambridge Digital Library, opening up the collections to researchers around the world.

“These manuscripts provide brilliant insights into medieval medical culture, and the recipes they contain bring us close to the interactions between patient and practitioner that took place many centuries ago,” Dr Freeman said.

“Until now, such texts have been quite difficult for researchers and members of the public to access and analyse.

“A bewildering array of ingredients – animal, mineral and vegetable – are mentioned in these recipes.

Compilation of medical recipes in original 15th- century leather wrapper (The Master and Fellows of Trinity College, Cambridge/ PA)
Compilation of medical recipes in original 15th-century leather wrapper (The Master and Fellows of Trinity College, Cambridge/PA)

“There are herbs that you would find in modern-day gardens and on supermarket shelves – sage, rosemary, thyme, bay, mint – but also common perennial plants: walwort, henbane, betony and comfrey.

“Medieval physicians also had access to and used a variety of spices in their formulations, such as cumin, pepper and ginger, and commonly mixed ingredients with ale, white wine, vinegar or milk.”

Some of the entries highlight the violence of medieval life, such as how to determine whether a skull has been fractured after a blow from a weapon, how to staunch bleeding and how to set broken bones.

“Behind each recipe, however distantly, there lies a human story: experiences of illness and of pain, but also the desire to live and to be healthy,” said Dr Freeman.

“Some of the most moving are those remedies that speak of the hopes or tragic disappointments of medieval people: a recipe ‘for to make a man and woman to get children’, to know whether a pregnant woman carries a boy or a girl, and ‘to deliver a woman of dead child’.”

For the Cambridge Digital Library, see https://cudl.lib.cam.ac.uk/

