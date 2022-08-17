Sarah Palin reaches Alaskan election’s final round in comeback bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sarah Palin reaches Alaskan election’s final round in comeback bid

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 8.46am
Sarah Palin is seeking a political comeback (LM Otero/AP)
Sarah Palin is seeking a political comeback (LM Otero/AP)

Former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin has advanced to the final round in the race for Alaska’s only seat in the House of Representatives as she seeks a return to elected office.

Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski and Kelly Tshibaka, her Republican rival who was endorsed by former president Donald Trump, also advanced from a primary on Tuesday.

Ms Murkowski had expressed confidence she would advance and earlier in the day told reporters that “what matters is winning in November”. Ms Tshibaka called the results “the first step in breaking the Murkowski monarchy’s grip on Alaska”.

A Murkowski has held the Senate seat since 1981 – before Lisa Murkowski, who has been in the Senate since late 2002, it was her father, Frank Murkowski.

Election 2022 Alaska
Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, flashes a thumbs-up to a passing motorist (Mark Thiessen/AP)

Under a voter-approved elections process being used for the first time in Alaska elections this year, party primaries have been scrapped and ranked choice voting is being used in general elections.

The top four vote-winners in a primary race, regardless of party affiliation, are to advance to the general election.

The other two places in the Senate race were too early to call.

In the House primary, Democrat Mary Peltola, Ms Palin and Republican Nick Begich advanced to the November election. It was too early to call the fourth spot. The winner of the November race will be elected to a two-year term.

Ms Peltola, Mr Begich and Ms Palin were also competing in a special election to serve the remainder of the late Don Young’s term, which ends early next year. Mr Young died in March.

The special election was voters’ first shot at ranked voting in a statewide race. The winner of the special election may not be known until at least August 31.

The special election was on one side of the ballot. The other side contained primary races for US Senate, US House, governor and lieutenant governor and legislative seats.

Ms Palin, in a statement on Tuesday evening, called this “the first test case of the crazy, convoluted, undesirable ranked-choice voting system”.

Mr Begich, a businessman from a family of prominent Democrats, came out hard against Ms Palin during the campaign, seeking to cast her as someone chasing fame and as a quitter. Ms Palin resigned during her term as governor in 2009.

A narrator in one of Ms Palin’s ads refers to Mr Begich as “negative Nick” and says Ms Palin wants to serve in Congress “to carry Don Young’s torch”,

Ms Peltola, a former lawmaker who most recently worked at a commission whose goal is to rebuild salmon resources on the Kuskokwim River, has cast herself as a “regular Alaskan” and as a consensus builder.

In the race for Alaska governor, Republican governor Mike Dunleavy advanced, as did former governor Bill Walker, an independent, and Democrat Les Gara. It was too early to call the fourth spot.

Mr Dunleavy and his running mate, Nancy Dahlstrom, in a statement said this “is only the start of the race. We’ll dig into all the numbers as they come in over the next few days to find out where we need to shore up our campaign, and we’re looking forward to reaching every Alaskan and earning their vote between now and November”.

