Chinese factories shut down after drought hits power supplies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Chinese factories shut down after drought hits power supplies

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 9.48am
A dried riverbed is exposed in south-west China (Chinatopix Via AP)
A dried riverbed is exposed in south-west China (Chinatopix Via AP)

Factories in China’s south west have shut down and a city imposed rolling blackouts after reservoirs to generate hydropower ran low in a worsening drought.

Companies in Sichuan province, including makers of solar panels and cement, closed or reduced production after they were ordered to ration power for up to five days, according to news reports Wednesday.

That came after reservoir levels fell and power demand for air conditioning surged in scorching temperatures.

“Leave power for the people,” said an order from the provincial government dated on Tuesday.

China Drought
Residents cool off along the Yangtze River as temperatures soar (Chinatopix/AP)

In Sichuan, which has 94 million people, water levels at hydropower reservoirs are down by as much as half this month, according to the Sichuan Provincial Department of Economics and Information Technology.

The power company in Dazhou, a city in Sichuan with 3.4 million people, imposed two-and-a-half hour power cuts this week and expanded that on Wednesday to three hours, according to the Shanghai news outlet The Paper.

The newspaper, Securities Times, said office buildings in Chengdu, the provincial capital, were told to shut off air conditioning.

The shutdowns add to challenges for the ruling Communist Party as Xi Jinping, the country’s most powerful leader in decades, prepares to try to break with tradition and award himself a third five-year term as leader at a meeting in October or November.

Growth in factory output and retail sales weakened in July, setting back China’s economic recovery after Shanghai and other industrial centres were shut down starting in late March to fight coronavirus outbreaks.

The economy grew by just 2.5% compared to a year earlier in the first half of 2022, less than half the official annual goal of 5.5%.

Areas across central and northern China ordered emergency measures to ensure drinking water supplies after summer rain was as little as half normal levels.

The official Xinhua News Agency said fire engines carried water to two villages near Chongqing in the southwest.

Hundreds of thousands of hectares of crops across central and northern China wilted due to lack of water and high temperatures, according to the government. Some areas reported the summer growing season a failure.

The weather agency has warned temperatures in some areas could spike to 40C.

A subsidiary of Guoguang Co that makes pesticide and fertiliser closed from Monday through at least Saturday, according to a company announcement through the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Makers of solar power equipment in Sichuan including Tongwei Solar and GCL-Poly Energy said they received notices to ration power.

Tongwei said the “power cut and production shutdown have not had much impact”, the business news outlet East Money reported.

China faced similar strains last year when Guangdong province in the south east, one of the world’s most important manufacturing centres, ordered factories to shut down after hydropower reservoirs ran low due to sparse rain.

The government has allocated millions for drought relief in Hebei and Shanxi provinces and the Inner Mongolia region in the north and Liaoning province in the north east, according to Xinhua.

“Some small and medium-size rivers are so dry that they have stopped flowing,” the report said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Heavy rain continued to pelt New Zealand on Thursday, causing further disruptions and road closures from a storm that has already forced hundreds of people to evacuate their homes (Alamy/PA)
Rain continues in New Zealand after storm forces hundreds to evacuate
Bees have become increasingly stressed by climate change over the past 100 years, museum collections indicate (Richard Gill/NMH)
Bees increasingly stressed by climate change over the past 100 years – study
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – August 18
The man who allegedly stabbed Sir Salman Rushdie on stage at an event in New York has said he was ‘surprised’ to learn the renowned author was alive following the attack (Julien Behal/PA)
Sir Salman Rushdie’s attacker ‘surprised’ to learn of the author’s survival
Kid Cudi says it will take ‘a miracle’ to repair his friendship with Kanye West (Alamy/PA)
Kid Cudi says it will take ‘a miracle’ to repair his friendship with Kanye…
LeBron James has come to terms with the Los Angeles Lakers on a mammoth contract extension which will make him the highest-earning player in NBA history (Ashley Landis/AP)
LeBron James to remain a Los Angeles Laker with £80.6million contract extension
The team calculated genetic risk for prostate cancer using more than 250 known genetic variants linked to the disease (PA)
Considering genetic risk ‘could improve prostate cancer referral process’
Tests for prostate cancer can take many months (Newcastle University/PA)
‘Months of anxiety’: Ex-councillor reveals toll of prostate cancer tests
Detectives have arrested a man on suspicion of the abduction of a seven-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted in a van in Greater Manchester Police (Greater Manchester Police/PA)
Suspect arrested after alleged abduction and sexual assault of young girl
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Lingering showers and thunderstorms could hit parts of the UK

More from The Courier

Andy Considine has been the signing Callum Davidson wanted.
'Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart', says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender…
0
Beleaguered: Mark Birighitti has endured a tough week.
Jack Ross addresses Mark Birighitti mentality as Dundee United boss dismisses transfer talk
0
Rab with Pat Liney.
RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to…
0
Scott Allan unveiled as an Arbroath player at Gayfield on Wednesday.
Arbroath make 'statement of intent' confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan
0
Bin collections in Perth and Kinross will be affected.
Perth and Kinross Council issues advice on bin collections ahead of strike
0
Buffalo horns and beach dancing: Wednesday's news in pictures