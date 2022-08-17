Monkeypox outbreak has plateaued but vaccine shortages possible – health chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Monkeypox outbreak has plateaued but vaccine shortages possible – health chief

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 9.59am
Health officials say the monkeypox vaccine may run out in some areas temporarily (PA)
Health officials say the monkeypox vaccine may run out in some areas temporarily (PA)

There are signs that the monkeypox outbreak in the UK has “plateaued”, a health leader has said but she warned of the potential for temporary vaccine shortages in some areas.

Dame Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said cases have decreased over the last few weeks.

But she suggested vaccine doses may “run out in some areas” before new consignments arrive.

Dame Jenny said the UK had procured the “maximum amount of vaccine available”.

The UK has ordered 150,000 doses of smallpox vaccine – which has now also been licensed for monkeypox.

Health officials initially secured 50,000 doses and sexual health leaders have suggested there will be a period between current doses running out before the next batch arrives.

Dame Jenny told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We have some early signs, we hope – always remaining vigilant and cautious – that the outbreak in this country is actually plateaued and over a four-week period has started to steadily decrease.

“A couple of weeks ago it was 35 cases a day, now it’s around 20 cases a day.

“We’re really grateful to both those individuals at high risk and of course our sexual health clinics particularly for providing the vaccination.

“There may be a short period, probably of three or four weeks, where vaccines may run out in some areas.

“In those cases we are ensuring that the individuals who have come forward are checked and will be invited again, so they just need to ensure that their names are available. As soon as the vaccine’s in, we will get it into people’s arms.

“We’ve rolled out, as you would expect, the vaccines that we have – so that’s just over 50,000 doses to the system.

“The most important thing in managing this outbreak is to get the vaccines into people’s arms – (vaccines go) to local areas and they will then move that into people’s arms so we protect them.

“This is not what you might call a standard national vaccination programme, this currently is a vaccination programme which is an outbreak incident response approach.

“What that means is we will use the vaccine on a risk-based assessment in the best way we can to bring the outbreak under control.”

Initial estimates suggested 40,000 people would be eligible for vaccination – which comes in two doses – but Dame Jenny said this may have been an “underestimate”.

She added: “The number of people coming forward will change actually or the number of people who will be in that risk group is likely to change as we go through the outbreak, as we learn more about it.”

On doses, Dame Jenny continued: “We’ve procured 150,000 doses, 50,000 were immediately available. 100,000 are literally being produced for us.

“We have procured the maximum available without any restriction on cost or numbers, the maximum available to manage the incident and now we are using that in a way which will control the outbreak as best we can.”

