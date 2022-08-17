Southern Thailand hit by wave of arson and bombings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Southern Thailand hit by wave of arson and bombings

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 10.14am
A burnt oil tanker at a petrol station in Pattani province (Sumeth Panpetch/AP)
A burnt oil tanker at a petrol station in Pattani province (Sumeth Panpetch/AP)

A wave of arson and bombing attacks has hit Thailand’s southernmost provinces, which for almost two decades have been the scene of an active Muslim separatist insurgency, officials said on Wednesday.

At least 17 attacks took place Tuesday night in Pattani, Narathiwat and Yala provinces, mostly at convenience stores and petrol stations, military spokesman Pramote Promin said.

Three civilians were reported to have been injured. There have been no claims of responsibility.

More than 7,300 people have been killed since the insurgency began in 2004 in the three provinces, the only ones with Muslim majorities in Buddhist-dominated Thailand.

Thailand Violence
A wave of arson and bombing attacks hit Thailand’s southernmost provinces (Sumeth Panpetch/AP

Attacks have also taken place in neighbouring Songkhla province.

Muslim residents have long said they are treated like second-class citizens in Thailand, and separatist movements have been periodically active for decades.

Heavy-handed crackdowns have fuelled the discontent.

The attacks are the most high-profile since early April, when the Thai government and BRN – Barisan Revolusi Nasional Melayu Patani, believed to be the biggest of several insurgent groups – agreed to halt violence during the Muslim holy period of Ramadan.

In other violence since then, two Thai army ordnance experts on duty were killed by a bomb later that month.

Mr Pramote said the attackers on Tuesday night “dressed up as women, using motorcycles and in many cases using petrol bombs, throwing them into the target sites”.

“It is clear that the insurgents remain committed to using violence on people, damaging confidence in the economy, creating uncertainty and undermining the government system,” he said.

Police captain Sarayuth Kotchawong said he received a report shortly before midnight that someone had entered a convenience store at a petrol station in Yala’s Yaha district, placed a black bag inside and warned employees to leave if they “do not want die”.

The workers left before the bag exploded 10 minutes later.

The various southern insurgent groups have not issued a consensus demand.

They are a shadowy mix of veteran separatists and often loosely led groups of violent young militants. Their goals range from greater autonomy to independence, with little indication they are related to jihadist movements in other south-east Asian countries, such as Indonesia and the Philippines.

