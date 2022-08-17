EU to host Serbia-Kosovo talks in Brussels as tension grows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EU to host Serbia-Kosovo talks in Brussels as tension grows

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 12.28pm
Graffiti of maps of Kosovo and Serbian coat of arms and flag, that reads ‘No surrender’, in the Serb-dominated part of the ethnically divided town of Mitrovica, Kosovo (Bojan Slavkovic/AP)
Graffiti of maps of Kosovo and Serbian coat of arms and flag, that reads ‘No surrender’, in the Serb-dominated part of the ethnically divided town of Mitrovica, Kosovo (Bojan Slavkovic/AP)

Wartime rivals Serbia and Kosovo are to hold high-level crisis talks on Thursday, which the EU mediators hope will de-escalate growing tension in the Balkans where Russia has been trying to further increase its influence amid the war in Ukraine.

Hopes that the rare face-to-face meeting between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo prime minister Albin Kurti, to be held in Brussels, could produce a major breakthrough are slim.

But officials overseeing the decades-old deadlock between the two neighbours hope that at least it could eliminate increasing warmongering rhetoric by both sides.

“All open issues will be addressed and should be addressed through the EU-facilitated dialogue,” European Commission spokesman for foreign affairs Nabila Massrali said.

“Both parties must end their hostilities at this point” and “act responsibly”.

The latest tensions between Serbia and its former province of Kosovo soared late last month when Mr Kurti’s government declared that Serbian identity documents and vehicle licence plates would no longer be valid on Kosovo territory.

Under apparent pressure from the West, Mr Kurti postponed the start of the implementation of the measure for a month to September 1.

Minority Serbs, who live mostly in northern Kosovo, reacted with anger, putting up roadblocks, sounding air raid sirens and firing their guns into the air and in the direction of Kosovo police officers. No-one was injured.

The Kosovo government accused neighbouring Serbia of instigating the riots in order to destabilise the country, which declared independence in 2008 after a Nato intervention that stopped Serbia’s bloody crackdown against ethnic Albanian separatists in 1999.

Kosovo interior minister Xhelal Svecla accused Serbia and its ally Russia of triggering and supporting the rioting.

Serbia Kosovo EU
A sign reads I love Mitrovica in Serbian Cyrillic letters in the Serb-dominated part of the ethnically divided town of Mitrovica, Kosovo (Bojan Slavkovic/AP)

“We see direct involvement of Belgrade, not just in their rhetoric … but also in direct involvement of groups from Serbia, including their security agencies,” he told the Associated Press.

“This is inflated and imported from Serbia and Russia, their so-called bigger brother, to incite violence in Kosovo.”

Serbian officials accused Kosovo authorities of planning to chase all the remaining Serbs out of Kosovo, saying Belgrade will use “all available means” to stop the “pogrom”.

As the EU appealed for calm, Mr Vucic visited Serbian army headquarters in Belgrade in what was seen as a thinly veiled warning that all options, including military action, were on the table.

There are about 3,800 Nato-led peacekeepers stationed in Kosovo and any military intervention there, Serbian or Russian, would almost certainly create a wider conflict.

Russian officials and their propaganda, which are very active in Serbia, were quick to join the pro-Serbian narrative, claiming the Serb minority in Kosovo is being oppressed and subjected to violence by majority ethnic Albanians – the same narrative used as an excuse by Moscow for invading Ukraine.

There are fears in the West that Russia could use Serbia to destabilise the Balkans and thus shift at least some attention from its war in Ukraine.

Raising the stakes, Russian officials recently started advocating establishing a military base in Serbia, which is surrounded almost entirely by Nato member nations.

