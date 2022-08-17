Nasa’s moon rocket moved to launch pad for first test flight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nasa’s moon rocket moved to launch pad for first test flight

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 1.24pm
The Artemis rocket moves slowly to pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Centre (Terry Renna/AP)
The Artemis rocket moves slowly to pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Centre (Terry Renna/AP)

Nasa’s new moon rocket arrived at the launch pad on Wednesday ahead of its debut flight in less than two weeks.

The 322ft rocket emerged from its mammoth hangar late on Tuesday, drawing crowds of Kennedy Space Centre workers.

It took nearly 10 hours for the rocket to make the four-mile trip to the pad at Cape Canaveral in Florida, pulling up at sunrise.

Nasa is aiming for an August 29 lift-off for the lunar test flight.

Moon Rocket
Nasa is aiming for an August 29 lift-off (Terry Renna/AP)

No-one will be inside the crew capsule atop the rocket, just three mannequins – test dummies swarming with sensors to measure radiation and vibration.

The capsule will fly around the moon in a distant orbit for a couple weeks, before heading back for a splashdown in the Pacific.

The entire flight should last six weeks.

The flight is the first moonshot in Nasa’s Artemis programme.

Moon Rocket
There will be no-one inside the crew capsule, just three mannequins (Terry Renna/AP)

The space agency is aiming for a lunar-orbiting flight with astronauts in two years and a lunar landing by a human crew as early as 2025.

That is much later than Nasa anticipated when it established the programme more than a decade ago, as the space shuttle fleet retired.

The years of delays have added billions of pounds to the cost.

Nasa’s new SLS moon rocket, short for Space Launch System, is 41ft shorter than the Saturn V rockets used during Apollo half a century ago.

But it is more powerful, using a core stage and twin strap-on boosters, similar to the ones used for the space shuttles.

“When you look at the rocket, it almost looks retro. It looks like we’re looking back toward the Saturn V,” Nasa administrator Bill Nelson said this month.

“But it’s a totally different, new, highly sophisticated, more sophisticated rocket and spacecraft.”

Twenty-four astronauts flew to the moon during Apollo, 12 of them landing on it from 1969 to 1972.

The space agency wants a more diverse team and more sustained effort under Artemis, named after Apollo’s mythological twin sister.

“I want to underscore that this is a test flight,” Mr Nelson said. “It’s just the beginning.”

This was the rocket’s third trip to the pad.

A countdown test in April was marred by fuel leaks and other equipment trouble, forcing Nasa to return the rocket to the hangar for repairs.

The dress rehearsal was repeated at the pad in June, with improved results.

