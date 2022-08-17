Man charged with murder after stabbing near London’s Oxford Street By Press Association August 17 2022, 1.53pm Updated: August 17 2022, 2.13pm A man was stabbed to death in a side road near London’s Oxford Street (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in a side road near Oxford Street in central London. Li Hunan, 60, of Woodfield Gardens, New Malden, south London, appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with murder. The case was sent for trial at the Old Bailey, where Hunan is scheduled to appear on September 14. Only a Crown court judge can decide on bail when the charge is murder. At 11.40am on Monday, police were called to reports of a stabbing in Poland Street. Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. A 58-year-old man was found with stab wounds and, despite efforts to save him, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.20pm. He has been named as Li Sung, of Southwark, south London, and his next of kin have been informed. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Rain continues in New Zealand after storm forces hundreds to evacuate Bees increasingly stressed by climate change over the past 100 years – study What the papers say – August 18 Sir Salman Rushdie’s attacker ‘surprised’ to learn of the author’s survival Kid Cudi says it will take ‘a miracle’ to repair his friendship with Kanye… LeBron James to remain a Los Angeles Laker with £80.6million contract extension Considering genetic risk ‘could improve prostate cancer referral process’ ‘Months of anxiety’: Ex-councillor reveals toll of prostate cancer tests Suspect arrested after alleged abduction and sexual assault of young girl Lingering showers and thunderstorms could hit parts of the UK More from The Courier 'Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart', says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender… 0 Jack Ross addresses Mark Birighitti mentality as Dundee United boss dismisses transfer talk 0 RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to… 0 Arbroath make 'statement of intent' confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan 0 Perth and Kinross Council issues advice on bin collections ahead of strike 0 Buffalo horns and beach dancing: Wednesday's news in pictures