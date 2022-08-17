Ryan Giggs ‘called team meeting’ to tell family how to load dishwasher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ryan Giggs ‘called team meeting’ to tell family how to load dishwasher

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 2.33pm
Ryan Giggs (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ryan Giggs (Peter Byrne/PA)

Ryan Giggs called a “team meeting” with his family about how to load the dishwasher after getting “wound up” during the first coronavirus lockdown, a court has heard.

The former Manchester United footballer is on trial accused of assaulting his former partner Kate Greville, as well as controlling and coercive behaviour towards her.

Manchester Crown Court previously heard that Ms Greville moved in with Giggs at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, in March 2020 when the first Covid-19 lockdown was announced.

Ryan Giggs
Ryan Giggs watching Kate Greville giving evidence on police video last week (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The PR executive said last week during her evidence that lockdown was a period of “living hell” and that there were arguments including one involving loading the dishwasher.

She told the court: “He was making me feel like I was stupid, the way I was loading it.

“I had to do it exactly the way he wanted to do it. That’s just one example of many.”

On Wednesday Giggs said lockdown was “a really happy time from my perspective”, adding that he and Ms Greville would “bicker” but had “no big arguments”.

He said that during the lockdown his daughter and her boyfriend were at the house most of the time, with his son also staying regularly.

Asked by his barrister Chris Daw QC whether he was “particularly keen on dishwasher loading technique”, Giggs said the dishwasher was often on three or four times a day due to the number of people staying in the house.

“I would be opening the dishwasher and the tablespoons would be the wrong way round,” he said.

“It would wind me up because I would have to do it again, so I called a team meeting and just said, ‘Everyone, can you please put the tablespoons the right way round’.

“It wasn’t a big argument, it was just how I explained it.”

The former Wales manager, 48, denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against Ms Greville, 38, between August 2017 and November 2020, assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm, and the common assault of her younger sister Emma Greville, 26.

