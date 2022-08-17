Giuliani faces grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Giuliani faces grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 3.14pm
Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse (John Bazemore/AP)
Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse (John Bazemore/AP)

Former former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani faced a special grand jury on Wednesday under a judge’s order to appear before the panel investigating attempts by former US president Donald Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

News cameras swarmed around Mr Giuliani, former lawyer for Mr Trump, as he stepped out of a car on Wednesday and walked up the steps into the Fulton County courthouse in Atlanta.

Mr Giuliani told reporters that he would not talk about his evidence.

“Grand juries, as I recall, are secret,” he told reporters.

“They ask the questions and we’ll see.”

Grand jury secrecy rules prohibit people present during grand jury testimony from discussing it, but that prohibition does not apply to witnesses. Mr Giuliani is a former federal prosecutor.

Georgia election investigation
Rudy Giuliani is testifying before a special grand jury investigating attempts by former president Donald Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia (John Bazemore/AP)

It is unclear how much he will be willing to say now that his lawyers have been informed he is a target of the investigation.

Questioning will take place behind closed doors because the special grand jury proceedings are secret.

Yet his appearance is another high-profile step in a rapidly escalating investigation that has ensnared several Trump allies and brought heightened scrutiny to the desperate and ultimately failed efforts to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.

It is one of several investigations into Mr Trump’s actions in office as he lays the groundwork for another run at the White House in 2024.

Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis opened her investigation after the disclosure of a remarkable January 2, 2021, phone call between Mr Trump and Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger.

During the call Mr Trump suggested that Mr Raffensperger could “find” the exact number of votes that would be needed to flip the election results in Georgia.

Mr Trump has denied any wrongdoing. He has described the call as “perfect”.

Ms Willis last month filed petitions to compel testimony from seven Trump associates and advisers.

She has also said she is considering calling Mr Trump himself to testify, and the former president has hired a legal team in Atlanta that includes a prominent criminal defence attorney.

In seeking Mr Giuliani’s testimony, Willis noted that he was both a personal lawyer for Mr Trump and a lead lawyer for his 2020 campaign.

She recalled in a petition how Mr Giuliani and others appeared at a state Senate committee meeting in late 2020 and presented a video that Mr Giuliani said showed election workers producing “suitcases” of unlawful ballots from unknown sources, outside the view of election poll watchers.

The claims of fraud were debunked by Georgia election officials within 24 hours.

Yet Mr Giuliani continued to make statements to the public and in subsequent legislative hearings claiming widespread election fraud using the debunked video, Ms Willis noted in her filing.

Ms Willis wrote in the court filing that Mr Giuliani’s hearing appearance and testimony were “part of a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere”.

