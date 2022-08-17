Dog gets monkeypox from its owner – WHO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dog gets monkeypox from its owner – WHO

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 4.30pm Updated: August 17 2022, 4.41pm
A dog has been infected with monkeypox (Aaron Chown/PA)
A dog has been infected with monkeypox after contracting the virus from its owner, health leaders said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) stressed the need for proper isolation and waste management among cases after confirming the first case of human-to-dog transmission of the virus.

Monkeypox can spread with close contact and it can also be passed on when someone touches objects, surfaces or fabrics – such as clothing, bedding, or towels – which have been used by someone with monkeypox.

Around the world some 35,000 cases have been confirmed to the WHO – with most cases found in Europe and the Americas.

And there was a 20% week-by-week increase, according to the latest data from he global health body.

This is a contrast to UK data where cases appear to be “plateauing”, according to the latest analysis from the UK Health Security Agency.

Some 12 deaths around the world have been linked to the outbreak, WHO said.

Meanwhile officials confirmed that there has been some “breakthrough cases” – which mean a person is infected after vaccination.

Commenting on the first human-to-dog transmission of the virus, Dr Rosamund Lewis, technical lead on the monkeypox response at the WHO, said: “This is the first case reported of human-to-animal transmission.

“This has not been reported before, and we believe it is the first instance of a canine being infected.

“However, this is has been a theoretical risk – you may see that a number of public health agencies have advised those who contract monkeypox to make every effort to isolate from their pets because of this hypothetical risk – particularly in the household for domestic pets (but also) risks of contamination of animals outside the household, for example, for those accessing garbage and things like that.

“So waste management is critical, isolation is important.”

Dr Mike Ryan, director of the WHO’s Health Emergencies programme, said: “In this particular case, transmission to a dog in a closed domestic setting, (with) one animal infected, is not unusual, it’s not unexpected.

“But what we don’t want to see happen is disease moving from one species to the next, and then remaining in that species (and) moving around within a new species because that’s when the virus can adapt, and then adapting to that new species (the virus) is incentivized to evolve as such.

Dr Sylvie Briand, director of global infectious hazard preparedness at the WHO, added: “It’s the first time, so it means that dogs can be infected, but it doesn’t mean that the dog can transmit the disease and infect other dogs, nor does it mean that the dog can re-infect human if it is infected.”

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO’s director general, also told the press briefing: “More than 35,000 cases of Monkeypox have now been reported to WHO, from 92 countries and territories, with 12 deaths.

“Almost 7,500 cases were reported last week, a 20% increase over the previous week, which was also 20% more than the week before.

“Almost all cases are being reported from Europe and the Americas among men who have sex with men, underscoring the importance for all countries to design and deliver services and information tailored to these communities that protect health, human rights and dignity.

“However, for the moment, supplies of vaccines, and data about their effectiveness, are limited, although we are starting to receive data from some countries.”

He said work in renaming the virus was “ongoing”.

