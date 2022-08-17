Emma Raducanu thrashes Victoria Azarenka in Cincinnati

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Emma Raducanu thrashes Victoria Azarenka in Cincinnati

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 8.39pm
Emma Raducanu hammered Victoria Azarenka in Cincinnati (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
Emma Raducanu hammered Victoria Azarenka in Cincinnati (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Emma Raducanu slayed her second former grand slam champion in as many days as she destroyed Victoria Azarenka in Cincinnati.

Less than 16 hours after she dumped Serena Williams out of the Western and Southern Open with a 6-4 6-0 victory she was at it again with an even more dominant 6-0 6-2 win in just over an hour.

Both of her opponents are nearing the end of their careers, but the manner of the victory for Raducanu reinforced how strong her future will be as she played confidently and with control.

The 19-year-old will definitely face a tougher encounter in the last 16 as she faces seventh seed Jennifer Pegula.

“I was playing a great match for sure and to play Vika I had to stay focused throughout,” she said during her on-court interview.

“In the second set I could feel the important moments and a couple of turning points that could have made the second set really difficult.

“I am really pleased with how I dug in and serving it out in that last game was really difficult.

“It was another honour to play Vika, she has won so many championships and slams, so it was a great honour to be out here.

“I have realised in the last year, people are going to talk whatever you do and maybe things I do are more amplified because of my situation.

“I just learned to really zone in internally and today and yesterday, I don’t really show any emotion. I didn’t let myself get too high or too low and that definitely helped.”

Having been ruthless in seeing off Williams on Tuesday night, Raducanu quickly found her groove and punished a wayward Azarenka.

The teenager brought her powerful A-game to court and won the first set in just 26 minutes.

She hit a flurry of winners and allowed Azarenka just 13 points as she racked up a second successive bagel.

A toilet break could not stem the tide for Azarenka, who was error prone and the US Open champion reeled off four more games to move within touch of victory.

The Belarusian, who was the champion of this tournament in 2020 when it was played on the site of the US Open, finally registered her first game at the 11th attempt when she held serve.

There was to be no spectacular comeback, though, as the Brit remained solid and raced to victory in less than an hour.

