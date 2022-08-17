Lord Caine meets victims’ groups over Troubles legacy legislation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lord Caine meets victims’ groups over Troubles legacy legislation

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 9.19pm
Lord Caine described legacy as a ‘complex’ issue (Liam McBurney/PA)
Lord Caine described legacy as a ‘complex’ issue (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland Office Minister Lord Caine has held talks with victims’ groups critical of a controversial legal move to offer an effective amnesty for Troubles crimes.

The Tory frontbencher said the changes contained in the legislation would “remain difficult for many”.

He added he was looking forward to “engaging constructively” with victims and other groups to see how their concerns “might be addressed”.

Lord Caine met the Commissioner for Victims and Survivors Ian Jeffers as well as a number of advocacy groups representing those most directly impacted by Northern Ireland’s troubled past to discuss the legacy legislation.

The meetings were held in Belfast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It comes after the Conservative peer said in the House of Lords last month that he was “very happy” to meet with victims’ groups, politicians and the Irish government to see if there were ways the proposed legislation could be improved.

He struck the conciliatory tone as he faced calls by two Labour former Northern Ireland secretaries to rethink the legacy plans, including ditching them all together.

Speaking after the meetings, Lord Caine said: “I made a commitment to engage with victims’ groups, and all the interested parties, regarding the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, and I am glad to fulfil that undertaking.

“Legacy is an extremely complex and sensitive issue, and as a Government we acknowledge that, despite the changes contained in the legislation, it will remain difficult for many.

“I look forward to engaging constructively with victims and other groups regarding their concerns, and how these might be addressed as the Bill proceeds through Parliament.”

The contentious Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill has already been through the House of Commons and now heads to the House of Lords in the autumn.

It proposes a new approach to dealing with the bloody period, with more focus on truth recovery rather than criminal justice.

It would provide the promise of immunity from prosecution for perpetrators who agree to provide information to a new truth body and move to end conflict-related civil cases and inquests.

