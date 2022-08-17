Manhunt launched after seven-year-old girl is ‘abducted and taken into woods’ By Press Association August 17 2022, 9.27pm Updated: August 17 2022, 9.33pm A manhunt is underway after a seven-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and taken into woods (Greater Manchester Police/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A manhunt is under way after a seven-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and taken into woods. The youngster is believed to have been taken from Warne Avenue, Droylsden, Greater Manchester, on Wednesday afternoon. She was reunited with her family shortly after – with police searching for her kidnapper after being called at around 4pm. Police want to speak to a man who abducted a seven-year-old girl and took her into woods on Wednesday afternoon in Droylsden, Manchester (GMP/PA) Detectives, who said enquiries are ongoing amid a large police presence in the area, have issued two pictures of a man they urgently want to quiz. Anyone who sees him has been told to call 999. The first image was captured moments after the reported abduction, while the second is from around 30 minutes later, police said. In the latter, the man appears to be wearing his jacket around his waist in Gainsborough Road as he heads towards The Snipe. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Sir Salman Rushdie’s attacker ‘surprised’ to learn of the author’s survival Kid Cudi says it will take ‘a miracle’ to repair his friendship with Kanye… LeBron James to remain a Los Angeles Laker with £80.6million contract extension Considering genetic risk ‘could improve prostate cancer referral process’ ‘Months of anxiety’: Ex-councillor reveals toll of prostate cancer tests Suspect arrested after alleged abduction and sexual assault of young girl Lingering showers and thunderstorms could hit parts of the UK Medieval whale bone discovered at land-locked castle goes on display Deloitte says top-flight clubs can ‘look forward with optimism’ after Covid-19 Coroner: Anne Heche died due to smoke inhalation and burns More from The Courier 'Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart', says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender… 0 Jack Ross addresses Mark Birighitti mentality as Dundee United boss dismisses transfer talk 0 RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to… 0 Arbroath make 'statement of intent' confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan 0 Perth and Kinross Council issues advice on bin collections ahead of strike 0 Buffalo horns and beach dancing: Wednesday's news in pictures