Britney Spears’ ex-husband released from jail following court appearance

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 11.13pm
Britney Spears' ex-husband released from jail following court appearance
Britney Spears' ex-husband released from jail following court appearance

Britney Spears’ ex-husband has been released from a Napa County jail after appearing in court to face two felony charges relating to an alleged theft in 2015.

Jason Alexander, 40, was charged over an incident in which he stole a bracelet worth 2,000 dollars (£1,650) from a woman he was renting a room from in Napa County.

He faces charges grand theft and buying/ selling stolen property.

Alexander appeared virtually at Napa County Superior Court, in California, on Wednesday.

He was dressed in a blue jumper and face mask, but did not enter any pleas.

He spoke only to confirm his name and accept court appointed representation.

Sang Nguyen, representing Mr Alexander said that Alexander did not pose a flight risk as he is not “difficult to find”.

“I don’t think it’s any mystery that Mr Alexander is known, his name is in the paper,” he said.

“It’s not as though he is someone who is difficult to find.”

A spokesperson for Napa County Sheriff’s Department previously confirmed to the PA news agency that Alexander had been transferred to the Napa County jail on Tuesday, after serving his time in Ventura county.

Judge Mark Boessenecker granted Alexander’s release and set a date for pleas to be entered for September 13.

Alexander was previously convicted at a court in Ventura of trespassing and battery after attempting to crash Ms Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari last month.

PA understands that after having served his sentence, authorities from Napa County requested a hold on his release so that he could be collected by officers – an approximately ten-hour drive.

Henry Wofford, spokesman for Napa County Sheriff’s Office, told PA the crimes had been committed in 2015, after Alexander rented a room from a woman in American Canyon, in Napa County.

Britney Spears and Sir Elton John to collaborate on new song
Alexander was convicted of trespassing and battery after attempting to crash Britney Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari last month

“She had a room to rent and she was looking for a tenant to rent the room. A friend recommended Mr Alexander,” he said.

“Mr Alexander moved there and within the first month of living there the homeowner realised her 2,000-dollar bracelet was missing from her bedroom.

“She asked Mr Alexander did he steal the bracelet, he said no and eventually moved out.

“She contacted him again and Mr Alexander admitted that he did steal her bracelet and he pawned it at a local pawn shop.”

The woman was unsuccessful in retrieving her bracelet from the pawn shop, at which point she contacted the sheriff’s department, Mr Wofford added.

By the time the report was filed in 2016, he had left the state.

Alexander was previously ordered to serve 128 days in jail in Ventura County after being convicted of the misdemeanour crimes at Ms Spears’ address.

He was found not guilty of felony stalking and not guilty of a further misdemeanour vandalism charge.

Alexander was Spears’ first husband and they were married for less than three days in 2004 before an annulment.

